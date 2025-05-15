Meghan Markle and Prince Harry host Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz for dinner amid reports of tension in the Beckham family

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently hosted a group dinner at their Montecito, California. David Beckham and Victoria Beckham's son, Brooklyn Beckham, and daughter-in-law, Nicola Peltz, also attended the dinner.

As reported by Page Six on May 15, Meghan spoke with Nicola in depth and sympathised with her current situation amidst the latter's reported issues with her in-laws. Harry offered Brooklyn his support as well.

An insider source told People Magazine,

“While it was an intimate gathering, there were several additional guests, including VIPs and film executives.. Brooklyn and Nicola had a wonderful time and found Harry and Meghan to be particularly kind, caring and generous."

For context, after Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz allegedly skipped David Beckham's 50th birthday celebrations on May 3. This reportedly caused a rift within the Beckham family.

Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham had a heart-to-heart with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex amidst the reported internal conflicts of the Beckham family

Amid reported internal problems within the Beckham family, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly supporting Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz. During their recent dinner, the spouses exchanged phone numbers and bonded over similar family issues.

According to People Magazine's May 15 report, Beckham and Nicola Peltz were not directly invited by the royals. The gathering took place in the midst of numerous headlines highlighting the conflict between the Cookin' With Brooklyn actor, his spouse, and his parents.

Both David Beckham's 50th birthday festivities in Miami and London were also reportedly missed by Beckham and Peltz. A source told People Magazine,

“Brooklyn and Nicola were invited prior to David’s numerous global birthday galas, so the timing is pure coincidence.”

Meanwhile, The Sun claimed on the same day that Harry is reportedly "fully aware" of Brooklyn's "situation" with David and Victoria Beckham and he "offered Brooklyn his unwavering support as someone who has been through similar familial rifts."

According to reports, Meghan Markle and Harry were "very empathetic and very kind" to the pair, with Nicola Peltz and the Suits alumnus discovering "common ground."

For context, as per the same outlet, Meghan has reportedly been held accountable for the alleged hostilities between Harry, King Charles III, Prince William, and Kate Middleton.

On the other hand, according to TMZ's May 7 report, Victoria and David don't want to talk to their daughter-in-law because she reportedly "always talks back to them and stands up for Brooklyn."

Meanwhile, Nicola Peltz, too, is reportedly "fed up" with her spouse being "verbally berated" by his supposedly "toxic" and "narcissistic" parents. The same source further stated that Meghan and Nicola allegedly became close after being unjustly referred to as "homewreckers" in the press.

On the other hand, the internal conflicts within the Beckham family have supposedly escalated to a point where there is animosity between the two sides. The soccer player's mistreatment of his son and the way his wife allegedly lets him get away with it are also said to have upset Nicola Peltz.

Additionally, David and his wife are said to be fed up with the young couple's insistence on getting "special treatment." As per the same The Sun report, the singer and former football star have been trying in vain to settle their son's ongoing dispute.

A source told The Sun,

“This is Victoria’s worst nightmare. The thought of any of her children falling out gives her sleepless nights."

The source added that there was a family dispute around their wedding and that Brooklyn has reportedly been difficult to get along with since he met Nicola.

Meanwhile, Page Six has requested for comment from Harry, Meghan Markle, Brooklyn, and Nicola Peltz. However, the outlet hasn't heard back from them as of yet.

