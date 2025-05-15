What is Justin Bieber's net worth? Perez Hilton explores singer's alleged financial troubles amid tensions with Scooter Braun 

Recently, Justin Bieber has been back in the spotlight as rumors have emerged that Justin Bieber is allegedly in debt to Scooter Braun. Media personality Perez Hilton also took to his YouTube channel to share his take on these reports about Bieber's alleged financial troubles.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, as of 2023, Justin Bieber has a total net worth of $300 million. It is to be noted that no further or more recent data about his net worth is publicly available.

On May 14, 2025, TMZ reported that Justin Bieber owed Scooter Braun "millions of dollars." Hilton took to his YouTube channel on Wednesday to report on the same.

"Bieber owes his former manager Scooter, millions of dollars and the money drama is the cause for the rift between the two of them. Scooter discovered Justin and helped make him a star and now he wants nothing to do with him," Hilton said.

Perez Hilton's statements about the alleged rift between Justin Bieber and Scooter Braun explored

Hilton quoted the TMZ article published on Wednesday and stated that Justin Bieber's alleged financial issues began in 2022, when he called off his Justice World Tour midway, after being diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome. Hilton stated that The Hollywood Reporter had previously disclosed that Bieber owed AEG, his tour promoter, $24 million since he had accepted $40 million upfront, prior to cancelling his tour.

Perez noted that Bieber sought out a loan from Scooter Braun's company Hybe, of over $20 million to pay back AEG and promised to return Scooter's money within the span of 10 years.

"I don't know what he did with the cash but he didn't have enough to repay [AEG]. So he ended up taking out a loan from Scooter for over $20 million," Hilton said.

TMZ alleged that Justin Bieber stopped repaying Scooter's loan after making one installment. Hilton also referenced a Page Six article published on October 23, 2024, that highlighted inside sources commenting that Bieber's spending habits were "out of control."

As per People, on April 10, 2025, Justin publicly announced his split from his clothing brand Drew House, which Scooter Braun was heavily involved in. Bieber launched his company Skylrk, which according to Hilton, is yet to open its doors to customers.

"Bieber's spending was out of control. He no longer is a part of the Drew House fashion company, another source of tension between him and Scooter Braun, who's involved in Drew House. And though he has launched a apparel company, Skylrk, they're not selling anything yet. So, he's been living above his means for a while now, and that could explain the lack of repayment to Scooter Braun," he commented.

Hilton further said that Braun's sources reported to TMZ that Bieber's team had reached out to them and claimed that they were short on cash to repay them. However, Bieber's manager, Lou Taylor, told the outlet that Braun had been overpaid in commissions by around $26 million.

Hybe conducted an internal review and found that Scooter was allegedly underpaid and Justin owed him $1M, as per TMZ. Braun reportedly waived the amount, however, Bieber's team believed that it was a corrupt audit and claimed that Hybe was merely looking out for themselves.

Hybe then hired an independent auditor PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) and after a 6-month review, which concluded in April, PwC calculated Justin owed Scooter approximately $8.8 million.

As per TMZ, Justin Bieber's team analysed PwC's audit, but refrained from commenting further. Bieber has also yet to publicly comment on his alleged financial issues.

