Justin Bieber's reps blast "inaccurate assumptions" about singer being millions of dollars in debt due to the cancellation of Justice World Tour

Representatives for global pop sensation Justin Bieber have firmly denied recent speculation suggesting the singer is facing financial turmoil following the cancellation of his tour.

Ad

On April 16, 2025, Justin Bieber's team formally refuted recent claims suggesting that he is facing financial difficulties following the cancellation of the remaining dates of his Justice World Tour in 2023.

In an exclusive statement to The Hollywood Reporter, the team dismissed the rumors as "inaccurate assumptions." They further indicated that the sources fueling these reports are individuals disappointed over no longer having the opportunity to work with Bieber, labeling the articles in question as "click bait" —

Ad

Trending

"This is just clickbait stupidity based on unnamed — and clearly ill-informed — 'sources,' disappointed that they no longer work with Justin," the team stated.

The statement came after news surfaced on the internet that the Canadian artist is in massive debt, having canceled his tour in 2023. However, according to the BBC, the artist canceled the tour due to a health scare.

Justin Bieber's team denies rumors of financial trouble after tour cancellation:

Ad

On Wednesday, April 16, 2025, Justin Bieber's team issued an official statement to refute claims about Bieber's financial struggles.

In a statement, the team told The Hollywood Reporter that the source allegedly made the claims either did not understand the music industry or tried to harm the Canadian singer's image.

The team also suggested that Bieber will continue going on the right path regardless of any "unnecessary stories" —

"As Justin forges his own way forward, these unnecessary stories and inaccurate assumptions will continue. But they won't deter him from staying committed to following the right path.

Ad

Any source that is trying to sell you a story about alleged financial distress … either doesn't understand the entertainment industry or, more likely, is trying to paint an unflattering portrait of Justin, which bears no resemblance to reality," the team said.

According to Us Weekly, a source alleged that Justin Bieber's decision to cancel his tour set off a series of financial repercussions for the artist.

Ad

The source claimed that Bieber had invested an estimated $20 million in promoting the tour, and its abrupt cancellation reportedly resulted in significant financial losses. It was further alleged that, to date, the singer has only paid off a portion of the resulting debt.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The cancellation of the tour traces back to an announcement made on February 28, 2023, regarding Justin Bieber's Justice World Tour. In a statement shared on X, Bieber's team confirmed that the tour had been officially canceled and assured fans that all ticket purchases would be fully refunded —

"Justin Bieber has officially CANCELLED the remaining dates of his "Justice World Tour." Check in with your point of purchase for refunds for your show dates," the post reads.

Ad

At that time, no reason was given. However, according to BBC's March 2023 reports, the Canadian singer faced a health scare of facial paralysis after a diagnosis of Ramsay Hunt syndrome (RHS). The outlet also suggested that the artist prioritize his health and cancel all events.

According to the Mayo Clinic, Ramsay Hunt syndrome is a medical condition in which the facial nerves near one ear are affected. The syndrome can cause painful rashes on the face and can cause facial paralysis and hearing loss.

As of now, Justin Bieber has not shared any updates regarding his health, nor has he personally responded to any financial claims or rumors.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Alishba Memon Alishba Memon, a seasoned trends celebrity writer at Sportskeeda, boasts over 5 years of content writing experience. With a strong focus on SaaS, marketing, and automation, Alishba brings a wealth of expertise to her role. Her dynamic approach to content creation reflects a deep understanding of industry trends, making her a valuable contributor in both sports and technology spheres. Know More