The Bold and the Beautiful recap (April 16, 2025): Liam keeps his health crisis hidden as Hope grows suspicious

In the recent episode of the CBS soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful aired on April 16, 2025, Liam’s health scare worried Steffy, who stayed close and kept his condition a secret. Bridget was shocked to find out he was in the hospital.

Hope spoke to Deacon about Liam’s silence, especially since he hadn’t contacted Beth. Deacon stayed hopeful, but Hope sensed something was wrong. Meanwhile, at Il Giardino and Forrester Creations, the younger couples dealt with relationship struggles.

Luna’s plan to get closer to Will didn’t work, but she wasn’t ready to give up. With Sheila’s encouragement, Luna stayed determined.

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for the episode aired on Wednesday, April 16, 2025

Liam’s condition remains a secret

At the hospital on The Bold and the Beautiful, Liam kept his medical condition a secret, even though he was getting better under Dr. Grace Buckingham’s care. Dr. Bridget Forrester was surprised to find out he was a patient and asked why no one had told her. She soon realized Liam chose to keep it quiet, even from Hope.

Bridget was shocked that Hope didn’t know. Liam said only his doctors, Steffy, and Finn were aware. He didn’t want to worry anyone until he had good news. Bridget urged him to tell his loved ones, but Liam refused.

Steffy and Liam hold hands

When Finn and Steffy got to the hospital, Steffy showed how much she still cared about Liam. She had already saved him once and wanted to stay by his side during recovery. Liam told her he hoped to be well enough to go to Kelly’s daddy-daughter dance.

Steffy said his health came first, but Liam wanted to make the night special for Kelly. He thanked Steffy for giving him another chance to do better. As they held hands, their old bond seemed to return.

Hope worries about Liam’s silence

At Brooke’s house on The Bold and the Beautiful, Hope talked to Deacon about how worried she was about Liam. He hadn’t called or checked in on Beth, which wasn’t like him. Deacon tried to comfort her and said things would get better, but Hope still felt uneasy.

She said co-parenting with Liam was going well, but his silence felt like a bad sign. Her instincts told her something was wrong. Even though Deacon spoke highly of Liam and reminded her he meant well, Hope couldn’t shake her worry.

Will and Electra hit a roadblock

At Forrester Creations on The Bold and the Beautiful, Will Spencer tried to get closer to Electra Forrester. He was supportive after Luna’s failed plan with the fake pizza delivery, and he told Electra he wanted to move their relationship forward.

But Electra wasn’t ready yet. She told Will she needed more time. Will respected that and said she was the only one he cared about. Still, it was clear he hoped for something more.

Luna’s determined seduction plan

Meanwhile, Luna met Sheila at Il Giardino and told her that her plan to seduce Will hadn’t worked. Sheila didn’t seem upset instead, she told Luna to keep trying now that the idea was out there. Luna stayed confident and even imagined what could have happened if Will had said yes. She made it clear she wasn’t giving up.

Fans of The Bold and the Beautiful can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus

