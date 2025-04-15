The Bold and the Beautiful recap (April 15, 2025): Will shuts down Luna’s seduction while Brooke warns Daphne to stay away from Carter

In the recent episode of the CBS soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful aired on April 15, 2025, Brooke struggled with her feelings for Ridge, while Carter got caught between two women. At Il Giardino, things got wild when Poppy and Sheila’s fight turned into a food fight.

Ad

At Forrester Creations, Luna tried to seduce Will, but he pushed her away and stayed loyal to Electra. When Electra learned Luna had been around, she wasn’t happy. Meanwhile, Brooke found some hope after a talk with Katie about Ridge. But things got tense when she caught Daphne flirting with Carter and decided to step in.

Ad

Trending

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for the episode aired on Tuesday, April 15, 2025

Poppy and Sheila’s clash turns into chaos

At Il Giardino on The Bold and the Beautiful, Poppy and Sheila’s argument quickly turned into a fight. Poppy called Sheila dangerous and said Luna was just like her. Sheila warned Poppy not to touch her again, but Poppy slapped her anyway.

Ad

That set off a wild food fight, with both women shoving and throwing things. Poppy finally gave up and told Sheila she could have Luna. Sheila just laughed and kept eating. When Luna showed up, she was shocked to see the mess, but Sheila didn’t explain much.

Will shuts down Luna’s advances

At Forrester Creations on The Bold and the Beautiful, Luna tried to seduce Will by showing up in her lingerie, but he quickly rejected her. He told her to get dressed and leave, warning he would call security if she didn’t. Luna kept joking around, even offering to take more clothes off, but Will stayed firm.

Ad

Ad

He told her to leave and warned her to stay away from Electra. After Luna left, Electra returned, and she and Will kissed. But when Will mentioned Luna had been there, Electra got upset, worried about Luna’s intentions.

Brooke can’t stop thinking about Ridge

In the design office, Brooke was deep in thought, thinking about her talk with Carter. She told Katie how hard it was to see Ridge every day but not be with him. Brooke said Carter’s support gave her hope that Ridge might still be her future.

Ad

Katie reassured her, believing things happen for a reason. She agreed that Carter meant well and that Hope would forgive him eventually. This helped Brooke feel more confident in her struggle with Ridge.

Ad

Daphne tempts Carter but Brooke intervenes

In Eric’s office on The Bold and the Beautiful, Daphne tried to get Carter’s attention by flirting and telling him to move on from Hope. She suggested they start fresh together. Carter defended his past with Hope, saying their choices were mutual and he didn’t regret it.

Daphne asked if he was still in love with Hope, but Carter didn’t answer. She then made it clear she had stayed in Los Angeles for him. Just as she got more forward, Brooke walked in, having overheard everything.

Ad

Brooke immediately confronted Daphne, telling her to back off. She said Carter still loved Hope, and nothing Daphne did would change that. Brooke made it clear she would be watching Daphne closely from now on.

Fans of The Bold and the Beautiful can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ridhima Raina An aspiring journalist with a keen interest in analysing global security challenges, geopolitics, and the complexities of Kashmir. Ridhima is a postgraduate diploma holder from the Asian College of Journalism with a specialisation in Broadcast Journalism.

Ridhima's academic background has equipped her with the skills to dissect and report on intricate global issues with clarity and precision. Currently, she is writing about US-centric pop culture, where she explores the intersection of entertainment, society, and cultural trends.

Her fascination with pop culture stems from its influence on public perception and its reflection of societal values. Ridhima is eager to evolve as a writer across various dimensions, blending her analytical prowess with engaging storytelling to illuminate both global and cultural narratives. Know More