The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the next 2 weeks (April 14 to 25, 2025): What to expect, major developments, and more

The next two weeks on The Bold and the Beautiful will be filled with emotional surprises, increased showdowns, and shocking power plays as the drama intensifies around Los Angeles. Liam will disobey doctors' instructions to indulge Kelly's fantasy, despite bad news from Bridget and Grace about his condition.

Luna, though obsessed with Will Spencer, will stop at nothing to sabotage his relationship with Electra. She will resort to disguises, seduction attempts, and ominous threats.

Sheila and Poppy's fight at Il Giardino will descend into a crazy food fight, adding some good old-fashioned soapy mayhem to the mix. Brooke will finally have reached her limit after spying on an intense argument between Carter and Daphne, as Bridget surprises Liam by stepping in and taking over his medical case.

Hope will receive some advice from Deacon that will make her rethink her future when it comes to love. Li will offer Finn a clear warning to back off from Luna, reminding him that Steffy and their family must come first.

And as secrets mount and rivalries sharpen, the Spencer and Forrester families are hurtling towards more dramatic occurrences on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and contains spoilers for The Bold and the Beautiful

Liam's health crisis worsens on The Bold and the Beautiful

Liam will be confronted with a terminal illness, and Bridget Forrester will be required to take charge of his care. She and Dr. Grace Buckingham will deliver him a dire prognosis that his condition does not seem to be operable.

Told to stay under observation, Liam will become restless. When he is certain that he is not going to live long enough to attend Kelly's next milestone, he will choose to make things happen his own way.

In defiance of the doctor's orders, he will insist that Kelly walk him to the daddy-daughter dance at the expense of his damaged health. Steffy will be in an emotional conflict with pity for Liam and her daughter's persistent wish to have her father with them.

Luna goes too far in her pursuit of Will on The Bold and the Beautiful

Luna will grow increasingly desperate as her fixation on Will intensifies. After a disastrous trip to see him dressed as a delivery woman, she'll attempt anything, including seduction in Forrester lingerie.

But Will, unmoved and steadfast in his love for Electra, will reject her and tell her never to contact him again. Refusing to relinquish, Luna will then make a chilling vow to Sheila: she will do whatever it takes to get Will away from Electra.

This declaration is a turning point for Luna's narrative, as her journey becomes darker and more ominous. The love triangle will get hot fast, and Electra might find herself in real danger if Luna follows through on her vows.

Sheila and Poppy's feud gets messy on The Bold and the Beautiful

Sheila and Poppy's simmering tensions will finally come to a head in a scene guaranteed to bring both drama and chaos. Gone from being an explosive argument in Il Giardino, the incident will develop into a fight over the cake, one proving once and for all that food fights remain very much de rigueur in the soap country.

Sheila will confront Poppy for having gone too far with Finn and make it well known that she does not think Poppy's place is in her son's life. Their battle won't be purely about themselves. It will raise very serious doubts over Sheila's longer-term intentions and motivations. This rivalry will extend into Finn's relationship with both women, forcing him to take sides.

Brooke confronts Daphne, and Bridget surprises Liam on The Bold and the Beautiful

Brooke will get drawn into another fight when she overhears Daphne Rose pleading with Carter to give her a chance at Hope's expense. Daphne, clearly determined to stake out her own place in Carter's heart, will trash Hope in the bargain, something Brooke will not abide.

Brooke will step in to call out Daphne and inform her she won't abide anyone bad-mouthing her daughter. At the same time, in a surprising twist, Bridget will come back to town and will surprise Liam by telling him that she has not only come back to town but is now in charge of his medical care.

Her return will give Liam's storyline emotional depth as she and Grace urge him to deal with his health sensibly. But Liam will remain fixated on Kelly, which will bring fatherly love into conflict with medical reality.

Fans can watch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS.

