The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Liam’s life hangs in the balance, Kelly demands the truth, and Finn gets blindsided

The Bold and the Beautiful's April 7 episode will reveal a harrowing medical crisis and fiery emotional consequences. Liam Spencer's health will suddenly take a turn for the worse after he collapses from a blow to the head, leaving his loved ones frantic.

As doctors rush to save his life, Steffy will struggle to keep it together to let others know the news. Meanwhile, John "Finn" Finnegan will be stunned by the gravity of the situation when Steffy is finally able to contact him.

Kelly, unaware of what is happening, will become increasingly frustrated and insist on being told what is happening to her father. At the same time, Bill Spencer will be forced to come to terms with guilt over leaving Liam too soon.

With emotions running high and lives on the line, the consequences of Liam's collapse are only just beginning to be revealed.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and contains spoilers for The Bold and the Beautiful.

Liam's condition worsens after a sudden collapse on The Bold and the Beautiful

As the aftermath of last week's cliffhanger unfolds, Liam Spencer will be in critical care at the hospital. Found unconscious by Steffy Forrester outside the Spencer mansion, Liam was hurried to the ER, where physicians diagnosed a critical intracranial hemorrhage.

Dr. Grace Buckingham and her staff will continue their desperate efforts to stabilize him. Despite their best attempts, Liam will flatline during the episode, sending shockwaves throughout the hospital.

Even though the doctors can resuscitate him, his status won't be guaranteed, and emergency surgery will need to be performed. Steffy won't leave his side, doing everything she can to keep her strength going for both Liam and her daughter, Kelly.

Kelly can sense that something is wrong and demands the truth on The Bold and the Beautiful

Meanwhile, Kelly Spencer will be waiting at home with Finn for Liam's visit. As time passes with no sign of her father, Kelly will begin to doubt the delay. Her growing worry will force her to ask questions of Finn, making him try to figure out something he still doesn't fully comprehend.

Once Finn receives news from Steffy, he will need to break it gently to Kelly. Not wanting to frighten the whole medical reality is too difficult for a child, Finn will likely provide Kelly with a sugarcoated version of what is happening, explaining that Liam hit his head and needs the doctors' help.

However, Kelly will understand something dire is happening, and she will continue to ask more questions throughout the episode.

Finn is blindsided by reality on The Bold and the Beautiful

Steffy's decision to delay telling Finn will make his eventual discovery about Liam's condition all the bigger shock. When she does get in touch with him, he'll be stunned to realize just how dire things have gotten.

Up to now, Finn will have only believed Liam was running late or working on other priorities. The fact that Liam is battling for his life will have him completely in the dark. This development will put Finn in a difficult emotional position. On the one hand, he'll need to be the pillar of strength for Kelly, shielding her from unnecessary fear.

Meanwhile, he'll be processing his reactions to Steffy's distress and whatever potential this offers to their combined family dynamic. Steffy and Finn might begin to become short-tempered with one another if he feels he should have been told sooner.

Bill can be consumed by guilt on The Bold and the Beautiful

When news of Liam's medical emergency spreads on The Bold and the Beautiful, Bill Spencer will likely be among the next to hear about it. Storming off in a rage over a heated fight with Liam mere moments before his collapse, Bill may begin questioning whether he was responsible for what happened.

That guilt could weigh heavily on him, especially if he's among the last people to hear what's going on. Bill's initial reaction will likely be shock, followed by frustration at not having been called sooner.

He will likely run to the hospital to stay with Liam, perhaps even causing tension with others as to who gets to spend time with him. Should Bill discover foul play or outside interference, he may also start demanding answers, and in a hurry.

Fans can watch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS.

