The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Liam explodes at Bill while Deacon makes an unexpected offer to Hope

Created by Lee and William Bell, The Bold and the Beautiful first aired on American daytime television in 1987. The show focuses on themes of romance, business rivalries, family scandals, and feuds. The Bold and the Beautiful has won numerous Daytime Emmy Awards and revolves around the lives of the members of the Forrester, Spencer, Logan, and Carter families.

Celebrity Dirty Laundry and Soap Hub spoilers for the April 3, 2025, episode revealed that Liam Spencer will have an extremely heated conversation with his father Bill Spencer, due to Bill's handling of the issue regarding Luna Nozawa, leading up to him quitting his job. In addition to that, Deacon Sharpe will provide an offer of help to Hope Logan, who recently lost her job at Forrester Creations after Steffy kicked her out.

What to expect on the April 3, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful

In the April 3, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, spoilers reveal that Liam Spencer and Bill Spencer will have an extremely heated fight at the Spencer mansion. Liam had recently, on the show, been explicit about how he was not pleased with his father, Bill's, decisions regarding Luna Nozawa.

Liam had previously told his father that he was not on board with how Bill had freed Luna from prison after she had murdered two innocent people and had then proceeded to provide refuge to her at the Spencer mansion. Spoilers reveal that Liam will not tolerate his father's behavior, and Bill will proceed to threaten to fire him if he does not listen to him.

Spoilers reveal that Liam will retaliate by quitting his job then and there, which will undoubtedly shock Bill. Bill Spencer's personality trait is of someone who likes to assert control over situations and people, and Liam's decision will be bound to cause friction between the son and the father.

The spoilers preview video for this week's episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful had revealed that one of the residents of Los Angeles would end up suffering from a medical emergency and would need medical attention. Doctor Grace Buckingham will be shown dealing with a new cardiology patient, and the spoilers hint at the fact that it could be Liam suffering from sudden heart pain in the middle of the chaos with his father Bill.

Bill will push Liam over the edge on the April 3, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful. Meanwhile, Deacon Sharpe, Sheila's husband, will have a kind offer for Hope Logan. Hope had recently been chucked out of her job at Forrester Creations by Steffy Forrester, who fired her. Deacon Sharpe had risen to the situation and had offered to be the one on whom Hope could lean on during these trying times.

Spoilers reveal that in the upcoming episode, Deacon could potentially go one step further and give Hope a job offer at his restaurant, II Giardino, until she has time to figure things out in her life. It could be highly probable that Hope would accept the position as a temporary fix to her unemployment and the messy situation at Forrester Creations.

Watch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS Network and stream episodes on Paramount+ a day after.

