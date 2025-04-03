The Bold and the Beautiful star Katherine Kelly Lang shares why she believes the Brooke, Ridge, and Taylor triangle still works

The Brooke-Ridge-Taylor triangle has been at the heart of The Bold and the Beautiful for over three decades, and it’s still going strong in 2025. What started as a story about two women falling for the same man has evolved into one of daytime TV’s most enduring and chaotic relationships.

Ad

Ridge Forrester has gone back and forth between Brooke Logan and Taylor Hayes so many times that even die-hard fans have lost count. The women have fought, forgiven, and fought again—over weddings, kids, affairs, and business decisions.

Just when viewers think it’s over, something happens to pull them back into the same messy loop.

Right now, Ridge is with Taylor—again—after dumping Brooke over her involvement in the Hope and Carter-led Forrester Creations takeover. Brooke’s been left heartbroken, while Taylor and Steffy are already celebrating like they’ve won a final victory. But as longtime viewers know, nothing stays settled for long in this triangle.

Ad

Trending

In a March 21, 2025, interview with Woman’s World, Katherine Kelly Lang, who has played Brooke since day one, shared why this story still works after all these years.

“Sometimes we’re like, ‘Oh my gosh, again!’” she said. “And maybe even fans say that, but they still love it.”

Katherine Kelly Lang explains why the Brooke-Ridge-Taylor triangle still pulls viewers into The Bold and the Beautiful

Katherine Kelly Lang (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images)

Katherine Kelly Lang didn’t hold back when talking about why the Brooke-Ridge-Taylor triangle continues to be a pillar of The Bold and the Beautiful. After nearly four decades on the show, she’s seen every version of this love mess unfold — from secret affairs to dramatic public breakups to back-and-forth commitments that never really last.

Ad

In her own words, the staying power of this triangle isn’t just about love — it’s about history.

In her March 21, 2025, interview with Woman’s World, Lang said the triangle works because people connect to it.

“Also, sometimes in life, you’re constantly dealing with the same issues and problems in relationships or marriages, and it never goes away,” she explained.

That kind of repetition might drive characters to the edge, but for longtime soap fans, it mirrors the real world — where people don’t always make the cleanest choices.

Ad

She also said that even the cast questions it sometimes.

“Sometimes we’re like, ‘Oh my gosh, again!’” she said. “But they still love it.”

Lang knows fans have rolled their eyes more than once, but there’s something about Brooke and Ridge’s history that keeps people watching. It’s not about who ends up with whom — it’s the way they keep coming back to each other, no matter how much chaos it causes.

Ad

Lang also pointed out that longevity is a big part of the triangle’s appeal.

“I think the magic is in the history of how it was set up and how long it’s gone on,” she said.

From day one, this triangle in The Bold and the Beautiful has shaped the way viewers see the Forrester family. It’s not just a romantic mess — it’s personal, generational, and always tied into something bigger, like company power struggles or family legacy.

Ad

Katherine Kelly Lang (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images )

Even as new actors have stepped into old roles in The Bold and the Beautiful — like Rebecca Budig now playing Taylor — Lang sees that the dynamic still holds up.

Ad

She didn’t mention the current storyline directly, but it’s clear she sees this latest chapter, with Ridge picking Taylor after the company takeover, as another twist that fits into the show’s ongoing rhythm.

Lang didn’t make any promises about where the story’s going next, and added:

“It’s interesting, because you never know what’s going to happen.”

For The Bold and the Beautiful fans, that unpredictability is part of the appeal. For Lang, it’s the reason she still shows up and brings Brooke to life, 38 years in.

Ad

Watch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback