General Hospital fans have always been vocal about their favorite characters, and now many are discussing that they want to see more of Carolyn Hennesy on screen. The actress, who plays no-nonsense attorney Diane Miller, has been a staple of the show since 2007 and remains a recurring cast member.

With newer characters taking up large chunks of airtime, longtime viewers are frustrated that Hennesy isn’t getting the screen time they feel she deserves.

A recent Facebook post sparked a wave of support for Hennesy:

“She is such a good actress. She needs more air time. She is phenomenal as Diane Miller.”

Comment about The Young and the Restless (Image via Facebook)

More similar comments read:

Comment about The Young and the Restless (Image via Facebook)

Comment about The Young and the Restless (Image via Facebook)

Fans like Wilma are hungry for stories where Diane is doing more than just showing up in court or offering quick advice. They want her in the middle of a good scandal, drama, or even romance.

General Hospital March 31, 2025 recap

Carolyn Hennesey stars in General Hospital (Photo by Leon Bennett/WireImage)

Ric Lansing’s life hung by a thread after a car crash left him with major head trauma and internal bleeding. Paramedics had to use the jaws of life to pull him from the wreck.

Kristina Corinthos-Davis showed up at the scene in a panic and admitted to Lucky Spencer that she had meant to cut Ava Jerome’s brake lines—not Ric’s.

Lucky instantly knew she was in deep trouble. He told her to head back to Charlie’s Pub and act like she’d been working inventory all night. As far as anyone else was concerned, she was never there.

Elizabeth Webber was also in the crash and was found unconscious. She was rushed to the hospital, where Isaiah Gannon later confirmed she had a broken leg and would need surgery once she was stable.

Lucky refused to leave her side and confessed he had never stopped loving her. When Elizabeth woke up, he was right there, holding her hand.

At General Hospital, Lucas Jones took charge of Ric’s case. He warned the family that Ric needed emergency surgery and a massive blood transfusion. Molly was devastated and kept asking if her father would survive. Lucas said they were doing everything they could.

Meanwhile, back at Charlie’s, Kristina acted like nothing happened. Molly, Mac, and Cody were there when the hospital called about Ric’s accident. Kristina joined them for the ride to GH, still shaken but pretending to be calm.

Elsewhere in General Hospital, Drew Cain had a rough day. He learned that Monica Quartermaine, not Tracy, had blocked the demolition of the family crypt. Because of that move, Drew lost the legal right to use the Quartermaine name.

Ezra Boyle informed him he’d have to go by Drew Cain again. Drew was furious and felt completely betrayed.

Carolyn Hennesy stars in General Hospital (Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images for The Salvation Army)

In General Hospital, at the crypt site, Anna Devane arrested Emma Scorpio-Drake despite protests from Tracy and Trina. Diane Miller showed up with a cease-and-desist from Monica, stopping the demolition and freeing Tracy from arrest.

However, Emma’s past legal trouble meant she had to spend the night in jail, which stunned Gio.

And in Toronto, Sonny and Jason confronted Soliski. He tried to escape but ended up dead after a brief scuffle. Sonny ordered Jason to grab everything that might point to who ordered the hit.

They returned to Port Charles knowing someone still wanted Sonny dead.

