"They need to bring it back" — Fans question the absence of the Nurses Ball on General Hospital

The Nurses’ Ball has long been one of the highly anticipated events on General Hospital. However, its absence in recent years has left many fans disappointed. For years, the ball has been a celebration of talent, featuring singing, dancing, and performances that showcase the characters in a fun, lighthearted setting.

Fans especially took notice of its absence after it was last held in 2023. Now, as 2025 rolls on, many are left wondering why the Nurses' Ball hasn’t returned. This has sparked discussions on social media, with fans urging the show to bring it back. Here’s a look at the responses from those who missed the event.

The comment reflects what many longtime fans feel. The Nurses' Ball brought fun and excitement, offering characters a chance to do something different. Instead of just reacting to hospital chaos or mob drama, they got to sing or dance or joke around. That change of pace gave the show a lighter energy that fans remember.

One fan took it even further, pointing out that what made the Nurses' Ball so special was how it gave the actors a moment to shine in new ways. Viewers got to see characters like Carly or Josslyn perform onstage, and these moments weren’t just added fluff; they showed off personality.

They reminded everyone that General Hospital isn’t just about heartbreak or crime stories. It also knows how to celebrate its cast and give the audience something playful and different.

Another fan shared their excitement and touched on the fun, memorable moments that the Nurses’ Ball often delivered. Fans enjoyed Lucy’s costume changes and her role as the emcee, which made the event feel lively and unpredictable.

The callback to Lucy’s infamous wardrobe mishaps—where she often ended up in her underwear due to various on-stage accidents—speaks to the comedic and lighthearted nature of the event. For fans, these moments were part of what made the Nurses' Ball so much fun to watch. It wasn’t just about the performances; it was about the quirky, often chaotic charm that accompanied the event.

In short, the absence of the Nurses' Ball has sparked a flood of comments from fans who fondly remember the excitement and fun it brought to General Hospital.

Everything you need to know about Nurses' Ball on General Hospital

General Hospital (Image via ABC)

The Nurses’ Ball on General Hospital isn’t just a regular fundraiser. It’s a tradition that fans look forward to every year. First introduced in 1994 by Lucy Coe, the event started as a way to raise money for HIV and AIDS research. Over time, it turned into one of the show’s most beloved annual traditions, full of music, wild moments, and surprising performances.

Lucy Coe has always been the face of the Ball, often getting caught in some sort of wardrobe mishap. This became a fan-favorite part of the event. One of the most memorable performances from its early years came in 1994 when Robin Scorpio and Stone Cates performed a heart-wrenching Romeo and Juliet scene.

At the time, Stone was dying of AIDS, and Robin had just tested positive for HIV. It was more than just a performance; it was a powerful moment that reflected real-life struggles.

After a break in 2001, the Nurses’ Ball made its return in 2013 to mark the show’s 50th anniversary. Nurse Sabrina Santiago took the lead in bringing it back with help from characters like Patrick Drake, Elizabeth Webber, and Tracy Quartermaine.

The revival included fun performances like Magic Milo’s famous striptease and Dr. Noah Drake’s performance of Jessie’s Girl. These moments became iconic and set the tone for future Nurses' Balls.

Over the years, the event also became a place for shocking revelations. In 2013, Britt Westbourne interrupted the Ball to announce she was pregnant under dramatic circumstances.

In 2020, the Nurses' Ball transformed into a telethon to support frontline workers during the pandemic. It remains a unique mix of fun and drama where the unexpected always happens. Fans remember it because it brings the best of General Hospital—chaos, surprises, and characters being at their most entertaining.

Interested viewers can stream episodes of General Hospital on ABC.

