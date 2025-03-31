General Hospital star Tabyana Ali teases possible nurses’ ball return in behind-the-scenes video

Tabyana Ali may have just let something big slip about General Hospital. On March 27, 2025, she posted a behind-the-scenes video on social media and casually mentioned that she recorded a song after taping two episodes.

That one line has fans buzzing since the Nurses’ Ball is the only time characters typically perform music on the show. The Nurses’ Ball didn’t happen in 2024, which made her comment stand out even more.

Ali, who plays Trina Robinson, seemed excited and didn’t hint at any secrecy. The post quickly sparked speculation that the fan-favorite event might be returning to Port Charles this year.

Tabyana Ali’s behind-the-scenes clip hints at the return of beloved General Hospital tradition

Tabyana Ali’s March 27 behind-the-scenes video might have confirmed what General Hospital fans have been waiting to hear—the return of the Nurses’ Ball in 2025. In the clip posted to her Instagram stories, Ali walks viewers through her packed day on set.

She casually says she taped two episodes and also had to “record a song,” which immediately set off alarms for longtime viewers. Outside of holiday episodes, the only time actors perform music on the show is during the Nurses’ Ball. That one detail sparked instant speculation.

The Nurses’ Ball is an annual charity event in Port Charles that raises money for HIV/AIDS awareness and research. It mixes heartfelt speeches with musical numbers, unexpected performances, and the occasional major plot twist.

It’s also one of the rare times every character—regardless of storyline—is dressed up and on the same stage. The Ball was skipped entirely in 2024, leaving fans disappointed. So the possibility of its return this year feels like a major win.

Ali didn’t say anything directly about the Ball, but her mention of recording a song felt like a quiet confirmation. Since she plays Trina Robinson, it’s very possible we’ll get another duet moment like her 2023 performance with Eden McCoy’s Josslyn.

That year, they sang The Middle by Maren Morris and Zedd, which became one of the more talked-about musical numbers of the event. If the Ball does return, Trina could take the stage again, either with Josslyn or maybe with Kai, her current love interest.

That opens the door for a playful or romantic number—something fans eat up every year.

The video also showed how involved Ali is behind the scenes. Her energy, her comfort on set, and her casual excitement about the workday gave the vibe of someone genuinely enjoying her job.

The clip wasn’t polished or rehearsed—it was just her walking viewers through a long but exciting day at the studio. If the Nurses’ Ball is back, that video gave fans a real-time peek at preparations months before it airs.

Nothing has been officially confirmed by ABC or the General Hospital’s producers. But if Tabyana’s slip was unintentional, it was probably the best kind. It gave viewers something to look forward to, and now, all eyes are on May.

Watch General Hospital on ABC.

