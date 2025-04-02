Who is Jon Hanley fame Lee Mathis on General Hospital? Everything to know about the cast behind the character 

Lee Mathis played Jon Hanley on General Hospital from 1994 to 1996, during one of the soap’s most meaningful and socially conscious storylines. His character was a gay man living with HIV who became close friends with Lucy Coe. Jon was the heart behind the early years of the Nurses' Ball, co-chairing the event in 1994 and 1995.

The storyline mirrored Mathis’s real life. The actor was openly HIV-positive, and he used his own experiences to shape the role. His scenes with Stone Cates, another young man living with HIV on the show, gave fans a rare look at empathy and truth in daytime television.

Mathis’s portrayal was more than just acting—it was personal. He had placed a classified ad in Variety asking for roles to help keep his SAG health insurance, and General Hospital responded by writing in Jon Hanley just for him. He remained on recurring status until 1996.

After Mathis died of AIDS-related complications in real life, the show acknowledged the loss onscreen. During the 1996 Nurses’ Ball, Lucy Coe told the crowd that Jon had passed away earlier that day. The tribute honored both the actor and the man.

Everything to know about Lee Mathis from General Hospital

Still from General Hospital (Image via ABC)

Lee Mathis was an actor best remembered by General Hospital fans for playing Jon Hanley, a character introduced in 1994 as Lucy Coe’s friend and co-chair of the very first Nurses' Ball. Mathis’s role was groundbreaking for daytime television at the time—he played an openly gay man living with HIV, and he was also living with the disease in real life.

What made this significant was that General Hospital created the character specifically for him after Mathis placed the ad in Variety in 1993. The ad simply read that he was HIV-positive and needed $3,500 worth of SAG work to keep his health insurance.

That move led to casting calls and eventually landed him a recurring spot on one of TV’s most iconic soap operas. Off-screen, Mathis had a long history in theater and film.

He was a part of Broadway productions of Pippin and Zorba, and he appeared in movies like All That Jazz, Bugsy, and Barton Fink. He worked side jobs waiting tables and even did a KFC commercial to get by.

Mathis passed away from AIDS-related complications in 1996 at the age of 44. The show honored him onscreen when Lucy Coe announced during the 1996 Nurses’ Ball.

General Hospital April 1, 2025, recap

General Hospital (Image via ABC)

The episode opened with Laura standing above the nurses’ station at General Hospital, taking in the moment before walking down with Sonny to kick off the unveiling of the new Dr. Monica Quartermaine Cardiac Care Center.

Just as they were preparing to start, Tracy rushed in with disappointing news—Monica wouldn’t be able to attend due to her health. It hit everyone hard, especially considering how much Monica had done for the hospital, both financially and emotionally.

Over at the memorial wall, Alexis caught Sonny reflecting in silence. She gently teased him for being the anonymous donor behind the new center—having spotted the paperwork. Sonny admitted he did it for Monica, even though she couldn’t stand him, because he respected her. They shared a moment of quiet understanding before Alexis left and Laura joined Sonny.

Lucy Coe, meanwhile, had a different agenda. She showed up at Sidwell’s office, armed with posters and a passionate pitch to bring back the Nurses' Ball. She went through its history from 1994, the lives it honored, and the money it raised. She even brought up her co-chair Jon Hanley, who died of AIDS in 1996. Sidwell agreed to fund the entire event—but his sudden support raised some eyebrows.

At the hospital, Maxie handed out gift bags to nurses in honor of the anniversary, and Felicia and Stella appreciated the thought. Tracy found herself lost in memories at the memorial, reflecting on her brother Alan, her complicated feelings about Monica, and how intertwined they all became with GH.

The official unveiling happened near the end. Portia and Terry spoke briefly about Monica’s impact before Laura took over, delivering a heartfelt speech about what the hospital means to Port Charles.

Just as the sign was revealed, Lucy burst in, dragging Sidwell behind her. She cheerfully announced he was underwriting the Nurses Ball, completely unaware that his presence made everyone visibly uncomfortable. The room clapped politely, but the vibe had shifted.

In the final scenes, Anna and Sonny share a memory about Robin and Stone. Anna whispered a thank-you to Sonny before the episode closed with everyone gathered in front of the new cardiac care center sign, celebrating GH’s 62nd year—even without Monica there to see it.

Watch General Hospital on ABC.

