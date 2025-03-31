"Why should Brooke pack??"  — The Bold and the Beautiful viewers call out the love triangle of Brooke, Ridge and Taylor

On The Bold and the Beautiful, the never-ending triangle between Brooke, Ridge, and Taylor has once again pushed fans over the edge. After Ridge chose Taylor—again—Brooke was left standing alone, not just in heartbreak but also in her own house.

The March 27, 2025, episode didn’t just highlight Hope’s emotional collapse or the Logan family’s unraveling. It also reignited the debate over Ridge’s constant back-and-forth between the two women. Fans watched as Ridge drifted back into Taylor’s arms while Brooke, the woman who has shared decades of history with him, was told to step aside.

This time, viewers didn’t hold back, and the most direct reaction came from a fan, who posted,

"Why should Brooke pack?? It’s HER house!!"

Comment about The Bold and the Beautiful (Image via Facebook)

The comment echoes what many fans have felt for years. Brooke has held down that house, family, and even Forrester Creations during Ridge’s disappearances and flip-flops. Fans wonder why Brooke should be the one to step away when Ridge jumps ship every time Taylor bats an eyelash. Some comments highlight the need for fresh writing and a chance for Brooke to have peace without Ridges.

Other fans reacted by writing:

Comment about The Bold and the Beautiful (Image via Facebook) Comment about The Bold and the Beautiful (Image via Facebook) Comment about The Bold and the Beautiful (Image via Facebook)

One comment even said the triangle is stale. Taylor swoops in every time Ridge hits a rough patch with Brooke, and instead of defending his wife, Ridge plays neutral or even takes Taylor’s side. Viewers express frustration as they are tired of the cycle.

The Bold and the Beautiful weekly recap (March 24-28, 2025)

The Bold and the Beautiful (Image via CBS)

This week on The Bold and the Beautiful, everything blew up for the Logans, and Ridge finally made a choice—again. It all started when Steffy fired Hope and shut down her fashion line. Hope tried to fight back, but it didn’t matter. The Forresters took control of the company, and Carter tore up the LLC papers. Hope was out, and Brooke stayed, leading to a series of events.

On Tuesday, Brooke accepted the CEO position in a last-ditch effort to keep the Logan influence alive, only to hand it over to Ridge behind Hope’s back. Hope found out mid-week and took it as a betrayal. She stormed into Brooke’s house, but instead of answers, she got more pain. Brooke admitted she did it for Ridge, not for her daughter or the brand they built, but for a man who walked out on her.

By Thursday, Hope was barely holding it together. After losing Carter, her career, and her place in the company, she came face-to-face with her mother and nearly slapped her. Katie stepped in and pulled her back. Brooke yelled at Hope to leave her house and told her she wasn’t acting like her daughter. Hope broke down crying and collapsed into Brooke’s arms.

While the Logans fell apart, Steffy and Taylor were having the opposite kind of week. Ridge picked Taylor again, and instead of being cautious or conflicted, they celebrated like the fight was over for good. They made root beer floats and danced around the cliff house like high schoolers. Taylor kept saying her heart felt healed, and Steffy wanted this to be the final nail in Brooke’s relationship with Ridge.

The Bold and the Beautiful (Image via CBS)

Meanwhile, Luna had a surprise visit to Sheila and revealed she wanted to win Will back. Sheila was thrilled to have a granddaughter, but Deacon wasn’t. On Friday, Sheila told Deacon the truth about Luna’s parentage, and Deacon told her directly—she could have Luna, or she could have him, but not both.

By the end of the week, Hope had lost everything, and Brooke had lost Ridge. Ridge was back where he always ended up—beside Taylor while the rest of the family was in turmoil.

Watch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS.

