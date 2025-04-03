"Hypocrisy among these characters is stunning" – The Bold and the Beautiful fans call out double standards in Luna’s redemption arc compared to others

Luna’s redemption arc on The Bold and the Beautiful has stirred up a firestorm across social media, and not in a good way. Fans can’t wrap their heads around how a character who killed two people is suddenly out here seducing Will Spencer, flashing smirks, and walking around Los Angeles like she didn’t just destroy lives. Meanwhile, characters like Sheila are still treated like public enemies every time they breathe near another character.

Ad

The show has tried to push Luna into a new light, possibly aiming for a long-term storyline, but many viewers feel it’s being forced and makes no sense. They’re pointing out the glaring hypocrisy across the canvas and asking why some characters get shunned for years while others get a spa day and a reset.

Here is a comment on FB about the situation,

Comment about The Bold and the Beautiful (Image via Facebook/ The bold and the beautiful)

"Because the hypocrisy among these characters is stunning. They all point fingers but conveniently don't like to be reminded of their own prior bad acts."

Ad

Trending

The comment summed up what many are thinking: the characters love moral lectures, but they hate being called out for their pasts. Luna’s crimes are still fresh, yet she's already being softened.

Comment about The Bold and the Beautiful (Image via Facebook/ The bold and the beautiful)

Another comment takes a direct jab at how Taylor and Steffy are often shielded from judgment. Viewers feel legacy status is used to dodge accountability, and Luna’s story only highlights it more.

Ad

Comment about The Bold and the Beautiful (Image via Facebook/ The bold and the beautiful)

Some fans believe Luna’s manipulation, especially toward Will, shows she’s still dangerous and hasn't shown any actual remorse.

Ad

Others are reacting to all the behind-the-scenes Luna drama now being dumped on the viewers. For many, the show failed to build it up properly, making it feel rushed and disconnected.

They don’t think Luna should be in any romantic storyline, let alone one with Will Spencer. There's zero belief in her redemption from them.

Comment about The Bold and the Beautiful (Image via Facebook/ The bold and the beautiful)

And one commenter calls out a fanbase double standard—Forrester misdeeds are always “in the past,” but characters outside the inner circle never get that grace. Luna, despite being connected to Finn, doesn’t get a pass.

Ad

The Bold and the Beautiful April 2, 2025 recap

The Bold and the Beautiful (Image via CBS)

Wednesday’s episode picked up right where the chaos left off. Liam stormed into Spencer Publications and went after Bill for pardoning Luna. He wasn’t calm about it either—he was pissed. He accused Bill of putting everyone at risk by letting a double murderer walk free.

Ad

Bill, as usual, refused to justify his actions. Instead, he told Liam to mind his business. When Liam pushed back harder, calling Luna a maniac and blaming Bill for unleashing her on the world, Bill warned him to back off or get out. Liam chose the latter. He looked his dead father in the eye and quit Spencer Publications.

Meanwhile, at Brooke’s house, Hope was trying to process her fashion line being ripped away. Brooke offered to help—by running to Ridge. That didn’t sit well with Hope. She told her mother that Ridge always comes first in Brooke’s world, not her. Their argument quickly turned personal, with Hope calling Brooke out for always putting men before her children. She left the house feeling like she didn’t have anyone on her side.

Ad

Over at Deacon’s apartment, Electra came in hot. She confronted Luna face-to-face and told her to stay the hell away from Will. Luna didn’t flinch. She smirked, stood her ground, and threw Bill’s name in Electra’s face as the reason she was walking free. Electra shoved her. Luna didn’t back down, but she didn’t retaliate either—not yet, anyway. Sheila watched from the sidelines and later told Luna she needed to chill out before things got worse.

Ad

The Bold and the Beautiful (Image via CBS)

Elsewhere, Will confided in Katie about his relationship with Electra. He admitted he wants to take things to the next level, but she’s not there yet. Katie was supportive, but then Will told her that Luna had made a move on him after overhearing a private conversation at Il Giardino. Katie was shocked but tried not to overreact.

Ad

Hope ended up at Il Giardino too, crushed and emotionally drained. She poured her heart out to Deacon about Brooke siding with Ridge and how alone she feels. Deacon reassured her that he was not going anywhere. He hugged her tight and promised she wouldn’t have to go through this by herself.

The Bold and the Beautiful episode ended with broken relationships, bruised egos, and a firm reminder—Luna’s presence is shaking up everyone’s world.

Ad

Watch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback