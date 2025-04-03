The Bold and the Beautiful recap (April 2, 2025): Liam walks away from Bill, Hope turns to Deacon for support and Luna stands up to Electra

In the recent episode of the CBS soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful aired on April 2, 2025, Liam demanded answers from Bill about Luna’s unexpected pardon. Bill stood by his decision, but Liam refused to back down. Meanwhile, Hope struggled with her career setback and clashed with Brooke over family and ambition.

Luna faced hostility from Electra, who warned her to stay away from Will. Their argument escalated, with Luna insisting on her fresh start while Electra remained suspicious. Elsewhere, Sheila and Deacon worried about Hope, and Will confided in Katie about his struggles with Electra.

By the end, Bill and Liam’s argument worsened, Electra gave Luna a final warning, and Hope found comfort in Deacon after feeling abandoned by Brooke.

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for the episode aired on Wednesday, April 2, 2025

Liam confronts Bill over Luna’s release

Liam stormed into Spencer Publications, furious about Bill’s decision to forgive Luna. He demanded an explanation, but Bill dismissed his concerns, insisting he didn’t owe anyone an explanation, especially not his son. Liam accused Bill of making reckless choices that put others in danger. As their argument escalated, Bill warned Liam to back off.

Electra issues a stern warning to Luna

At Forrester Creations on The Bold and the Beautiful, Electra confronted Luna, making it clear she didn’t trust her. Luna insisted she wanted to move on, but Electra wasn’t convinced. She warned Luna to stay away from Will and shoved her when she refused. Luna smirked and refused to be intimidated.

Hope and Brooke’s growing rift

At Brooke’s house, Hope was upset over losing her fashion line. Brooke offered to talk to Ridge about getting her job back, but Hope refused, believing Steffy would block it. She accused Brooke of always putting Ridge first and felt betrayed. Brooke insisted she only wanted to help, but Hope was frustrated and left the place to get some space

Will confides in Katie

At Katie’s house, Will shared his concerns about his relationship with Electra. He loved her but wasn’t sure where things were going since she seemed hesitant. Katie reassured him that there was no rush. Will then revealed that Luna had overheard his conversation with Electra and had unexpectedly made a move on him.

Deacon comforts Hope

Hope went to Il Giardino, feeling lost. Deacon noticed her distress and hugged her. She told him she felt betrayed by Brooke and overwhelmed by everything she had lost. Hope was frustrated that Brooke cared more about Ridge than about supporting her. Deacon reassured her that she wasn’t alone and promised to always be there for her.

Liam makes a bold decision

At Bill’s mansion on The Bold and the Beautiful, Liam and Bill’s argument reached its breaking point. Bill told Liam to accept his way of doing things, but Liam refused. Frustrated, he declared he was done trying to understand his father. When Bill brushed him off, Liam made a drastic decision to quit Spencer Publications and walked away.

