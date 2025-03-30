The Bold and The Beautiful: 3 major developments to expect this week (March 31 to April 4, 2025 )

CBS' The Bold and The Beautiful aired on American daytime television for the first time on March 23, 1987. The show is set in Los Angeles and revolves around themes of romantic relationships, family feuds, scandals, business rivalries, and drama. It focuses on the lives of the members of the Forrester, Logan, and Spencer families.

Ad

In the upcoming week's episodes of The Bold and The Beautiful from March 31 to April 4, 2025, the show is set to bring a lot of drama and appeal to its ongoing storylines. Finn will have an unsettling time explaining to Steffy how he wants to have a relationship with Luna, his daughter. Liam will have a fallout with his father, Bill, over the issue of Luna, and Electra will warn Luna.

3 major developments to expect on The Bold and The Beautiful from March 31, 2025, to April 4, 2025

1) Finn's argument with Steffy Forrester

Ad

Trending

Ad

In the upcoming week's episodes of The Bold and The Beautiful, Finn will be shown struggling to open up to Steffy Forrester regarding his desire to maintain a relationship with his daughter, Luna. Finn is aware of the fact that Luna is a murderer and has killed two people in cold blood. Though he knows this, it has been hard for him to forget the fact that she is his flesh and blood.

Ad

Steffy, his wife, had made it clear that she wanted nothing to do with him, and in the upcoming episodes, he will try to tell her that he wants to have a connection with Luna. Spoilers suggest that Steffy will make it explicitly clear to him that she does not want Luna anywhere near her or her family.

2) Liam's fight with Bill Spencer

Ad

In The Bold and The Beautiful, Bill Spencer had been alone in the Spencer mansion ever since Luna moved out. Spoiler previews of the upcoming week's episodes suggest that Liam, his son, will get extremely furious with him over his act of harboring Luna, a criminal, at his house.

Liam will shout at his father, Bill, for ensuring that Luna was released from prison and for letting her stay at the Spencer mansion. Bill will try to defend himself by saying that everyone, including Luna, deserves a second chance at life. However, Liam will not budge.

Ad

3) Electra's warning to Luna regarding Will

Ad

Recently, on The Bold and The Beautiful, Luna tried to charm Will Spencer at II Giardino and insinuated that she wanted to be in a friends-with-benefits relationship with him. In the upcoming week's episodes, Electra will see her trying to get closer to Will. She'll warn Luna of the consequences that she might face.

Electra will also push Luna aside in a bid to make her understand that she is serious, but this may backfire in the future as she risks ending up on Luna's bad side. Viewers will find out more about how Electra handles the situation in the upcoming episodes of the show.

Ad

Catch the latest episodes of The Bold and The Beautiful on CBS Network or stream it a day later on Paramount+.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback