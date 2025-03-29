The Bold and the Beautiful preview sees Luna fights back, Steffy issues a warning, and Bill faces the consequences

Los Angeles is getting ready for another explosive week on The Bold and the Beautiful as family feuds, power plays, and personal vendettas take center stage. From March 31 to April 4, the drama will escalate on multiple fronts.

Weekly preview of The Bold and the Beautiful shows that Steffy Forrester will double down on insisting that Luna keep her distance from her family, while John "Finn" Finnegan is caught between loyalty and shame.

Electra Forrester will take matters into her own hands in a confrontation with Luna that turns physical. However, Liam Spencer will not hesitate when he comes out fighting over Bill unleashing a woman he perceives as a lethal danger. And as the tension builds, Bill will understand that his decision to save Luna might have dire consequences.

Elsewhere, Brooke Logan will ask a favor from Ridge Forrester that can restructure personal and professional ties. Meanwhile, Hope Logan will be torn apart by betrayal, and Deacon Sharpe will make some bold moves that can change people's lives. But in the middle of everything is Luna, whose next moves can save her or make her the town's new villain.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and contains spoilers for The Bold and the Beautiful

Luna stands firm despite Electra's threat on The Bold and the Beautiful

Luna will keep inserting herself into Will Spencer's life, giving no indication that she's ready to back down, even as she faces increasing pushback from Electra. The week will begin with Luna making a deliberate advance to Will, probing the limits of her autonomy. But her journey won't be easy.

Electra will have a few choice words with Luna and give a stern warning to stay away from her and Will. Tensions will finally reach a boil in this clash, and Electra will escalate things a little more by giving Luna a physical push, but she will not be intimidated.

When Electra stands in her face, Luna will hold her ground and glare back with a look that tells her this war is far from over. The fight might even make Luna all the more bent on eradicating Electra from the picture once and for all.

Through the week, look for Luna and Sheila Carter to scheme, removing yet another level of risk from Will's destiny.

Steffy enforces the rules with Finn on The Bold and the Beautiful

At the cliff house, Steffy will reiterate her firm stance on Luna being present. She'll once again caution Finn that Luna is in trouble and must never be permitted to come near their family again. Steffy will predict further trouble in store, and she won't tolerate any vacillating on Finn's part.

Although Finn will go through the motions with his words, he'll still wrestle with his emotions. The guilt of not being there for Luna as a child will haunt him, and their biological connection will have Finn incapable of going wild and letting go. Finn's inner conflict could soon ruin his marriage if he chooses to pursue Luna secretly from Steffy.

Liam brings it to Bill's attention regarding Luna's pardon on The Bold and the Beautiful

Meanwhile, Liam will berate Bill for having pardoned Luna. Scornful and fearful for those he loves, Liam will accuse his dad of setting loose a killer upon the world. The fight will intensify when Liam demands that Bill tell him what was on his mind.

Bill will stick by what he's done, but cracks will start to form as he starts to realize the full reach of what he's done. The fallout of releasing Luna is not yet complete, and Bill's attempt to protect her may turn out to be his downfall in ways he cannot even begin to comprehend.

Brooke glances at Ridge, Hope feels betrayed on The Bold and the Beautiful

In another storyline, Brooke will ask Ridge for a favor, one that could rekindle old passions or create tension depending on how he responds. In the meantime, Hope will inform Brooke and Carter that she feels betrayed and abandoned by both of them. While Deacon tries to make her an offer, Hope will have to decide if she wants to stay on her current path or gamble everything to follow something new.

As tensions mount in all directions, The Bold and the Beautiful promises a week of showdowns, loyalty tests, and explosive consequences.

Fans can watch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS.

