The Bold and The Beautiful recap (March 28, 2025): Luna flirts with Will while Deacon finds out about Luna being Sheila's granddaughter

CBS' The Bold and the Beautiful premiered on American daytime television in March 1987 and has been a fan favorite for decades. The show, created by the couple, Lee and William Bell, focuses on themes of romantic relationships, family drama, feuds, scandals, and business rivalries. The Bold and the Beautiful revolves around the lives of the members of the Forrester, Spencer, Logan, and Carter families.

In the March 28, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, Will and Electra spent time together at II Giardino, and as soon as Electra had to leave for work, Luna hopped in and tried to seduce and flirt with Will Spencer. Meanwhile, Sheila finally revealed the news of Luna being her granddaughter to Deacon Sharpe, who was furious.

Everything that happened on the March 28, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful

In the March 28, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, Will and Electra spent time with each other at II Giardino along with Deacon Sharpe, who expressed her anger at Bill Spencer for giving refuge to Luna and also forgiving her for all her criminal activities.

While Will flirted with Electra, he confessed that he had fallen in love with her. As soon as he had opened up to her, Electra received an important message for Ivy and had to rush back to the office to work. When Electra left, Luna walked up to Will's table and tried to flirt with Will. She tried to justify her actions of killing two men by making excuses and telling him that she was not herself and in the wrong headspace.

Will finally asked Luna what she wanted from him and she told him honestly that she was looking for a friend or a friend with benefits. While she tried really hard to make Will swoon over her, Will promised that the two of them would never have a chance to be intimate together.

Meanwhile, on The Bold and the Beautiful, Sheila spent time with Luna and was excited to have her call her grandma. The two spent time discussing each other's lives, and Sheila asked Luna what she truly wanted from life. Luna confessed to her that what she really wanted was Will Spencer.

Their conversation was interrupted when Deacon Sharpe entered the apartment, and Sheila asked Luna to hide and try to sneak out and leave since she had yet to fill him in on the news of being her grandmother. When Sheila finally told Deacon about Luna, he was furious and seemed to be appalled that the woman who had killed two of his closest friends was his wife's granddaughter.

Sheila explained to Deacon how Poppy and Finn had had a one-night stand a long time ago, and Poppy had lied regarding Luna's paternity until Finn figured it out.

Deacon asserted to Sheila that he was extremely upset and would not let Sheila have both him and Luna in her life. He openly told her that Sheila would eventually have to choose between wanting to have a bonding and relationship with Luna or be with Deacon.

Fans and interested viewers can watch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS and stream episodes on Paramount+.

