"Sneaky Statue!" - The Bold and the Beautiful fans call out Daphne's acting claiming a lack of emotion and presence

In the recent episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful, Steffy and Daphne celebrated the takeover of their company, Forrester Creations. They celebrated their victory as they had successfully removed Hope, gaining control of Forrester.

Steffy praised Daphne for her assistance, but Daphne told her that Carter would have made the same decision while helping her. On the other hand, Hope blamed Daphne for influencing Carter regarding the business dealings at the company.

With the current ongoings on The Bold and the Beautiful, fans took to social media to express their opinion about Daphne's on-screen presence. Daphne's character, portrayed by Murielle Hilaire, recurred on the show while Steffy regained control of her company.

After witnessing Daphne's acting in recent episodes, fans called out her acting skills and claimed that she lacks emotion and presence.

One fan, going by the name Keith Duncan, stated:

"Daphne always stands like a Sneaky Statue!"

A post made by a fan about Daphne's acting skills (Image via Facebook/The Bold and the Beautiful)

Several fans commented under the post, debating whether Daphne is actually a bad actress, or she is good at her craft.

While one netizen shared a similar sentiment, commenting that her facial expressions show no emotions at all, another viewer agreed and stated that she finds Daphne's voice annoying.

More fan reactions sharing the same sentiments (Image via Facebook/The Bold and the Beautiful)

However, some fans posted their opinions about Daphne's on-screen presence and defended her. A fan mentioned that Daphne is a pretty girl and needs to be given a chance.

While some commented that they find Daphne provocative, another fan debated that she is beautiful and better than Hope.

Fans debate about Daphne's on-screen presence (Image via Facebook/The Bold and the Beautiful)

Current plot dynamics of The Bold and the Beautiful

In the latest episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, Hope arrived at Brooke's house. She was furious that her mother, Brooke, chose Ridge over her. She asked Brooke about why she took over the CEO position and handed it over to Ridge.

Brooke tried to convince Hope by saying that it was about protecting the family's legacy, but Hope felt betrayed and abandoned.

Their argument heated up when Hope recalled the times she helped Brooke and stood by her. Out of rage and fury, Brooke told Hope that she was no longer her daughter.

Hope was devastated after realizing that she had lost everything. When she proceeded to leave, Brooke pulled her closer and hugged her. As Brooke comforted her, Hope apologized for her deeds.

Meanwhile, on The Bold and the Beautiful, Katie and Donna engaged in a discussion about how the recent events had affected their family. Katie reassured Donna by saying that their mother had taught them to always be strong.

She added that Logan women always find a way to stay together. However, Donna feared that the rift between Hope and Brooke was too intense to be fixed.

While discussing the future of the company, they talked about how Hope's removal shook things up in the company. Donna thought whether Brooke had made the right choice.

Katie, on the other hand, believed that everything happened for a reason. Both of them figured out that Brooke and Hope needed to fix their relationship before it was too late.

Later, on The Bold and the Beautiful, Steffy and Taylor started celebrating for having the company back in the family. Since Ridge chose Taylor, they felt it was the right decision.

While Taylor thought that she had always loved Ridge, Steffy was excited that her parents were back together.

After remembering that Stephanie had warned them about the Logans, Steffy and Taylor shared an emotional moment, thinking that Stephanie would be very proud of them. They then made root beer floats to celebrate their new beginning.

With the latest developments, Steffy was hoping that this would not only solidify Ridge's commitment to Taylor, but also end Carter and Hope's relationship.

With all the drama that is happening in the storyline of The Bold and the Beautiful, fans are eager to find out what happens next on the CBS soap opera.

Fans of The Bold and the Beautiful can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus.

