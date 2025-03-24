The Bold and the Beautiful celebrates its 38th anniversary: Here's everything you need to know

The CBS soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful celebrated its 38th anniversary on March 23, 2025. Created by William J. Bell and Lee Phillip Bell, the show first premiered on March 23, 1987. Since its inception, it has been one of the most-watched and longest-running shows in American daytime television history.

The daytime drama has won over 100 Daytime Emmy Awards from more than 300 nominations. Throughout its run, the showrunners have filmed episodes in more than a dozen cities across multiple countries. Bradley P. Bell, who serves as the executive producer of the show, is also its head writer.

According to The Hollywood Reporter on March 2, 2022, Bell reflected on his experience creating the show. When The Bold and the Beautiful celebrated its 35th anniversary in 2022, Bell said:

"Since our premiere in 1987, it's been a fantastic journey and incredible experience for all of us. We would not be here if not for the invaluable support of CBS and our millions of fans around the globe for their loyalty and support."

Meanwhile, a documentary film is currently in development at Amplify Pictures. The film reportedly explores the family dynasty behind the soap opera. It was announced in January with filmmaker Matt Wolf after he was granted access to the show's behind-the-scenes world.

The documentary, titled Soaps, will reportedly showcase how soap operas are made and explore the people behind the show's creation. They have delivered television's longest-running stories that have captivated viewers all around the world for nearly half a century.

Current plot dynamics of The Bold and the Beautiful

According to The Bold and the Beautiful storyline, Ridge and Eric finally regained control of their company, Forrester Creations. Their employees celebrated their return, hoping they would rebuild the company's legacy. Upon hearing the announcement that the company was back in Ridge and Eric's hands, the employees expressed relief. They told them that the company struggled to survive under Carter and Hope.

In an attempt to save her relationship with Carter, Hope planned a romantic dinner with him. However, she was shocked after hearing that Ridge and Eric had taken the company back. Carter thought that it was the right thing to do to give the company back to them. However, Hope felt betrayed because Carter had a role to play in the takeover.

Meanwhile, Luna privately met with Sheila and revealed the truth to her by saying that she was her granddaughter. Sheila turned hostile, refusing to believe Luna. She even accused Luna of faking the DNA tests. However, Luna kept insisting that Finn was her father. She advised Sheila to ask Finn herself to learn the truth about Luna's real identity.

Elsewhere, on The Bold and the Beautiful, Steffy was extremely grateful to have the company back in the family. Ridge and Eric appreciated and thanked Carter for his help in regaining control of Forrester Creations. However, Steffy became upset with Carter. She blamed him for allowing Hope to influence him regarding the company.

In a shocking turn of events, Steffy accused Hope of being selfish and putting her own needs before the company's well-being. Hope tried to take control of the situation by defending her position, but it was too late. When Steffy fired Hope from the company, her career at Forrester Creations was over due to the shift in power orchestrated by Steffy.

Later on in The Bold and the Beautiful, Ridge, Eric, and Steffy discussed the fates of Brooke, Cater, and Hope. Although Eric and Ridge wanted to move ahead by keeping the past behind them, Steffy was not in the mood to forget Hope's betrayal. She decided to fire Hope because having her around would harm the company's integrity.

Finally, Luna confronted her mother, Poppy, demanding to know if she knew that Finn was her father. Poppy admitted she had doubts but hesitated to disrupt Finn's personal life by telling him the truth about his daughter. As a result, Luna became furious and enraged as her mother allowed her to grow up believing lies.

With everything that is happening in the plot, fans eagerly await watching what happens next on the CBS soap opera.

Fans of The Bold and the Beautiful can watch new episodes on CBS and Paramount Plus.

