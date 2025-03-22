The Bold and the Beautiful weekly recap (March 17 to 21, 2025): Sheila learns the truth about Luna while Steffy fires Hope

The previous week on the CBS soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful, several dramatic events unfolded that led to shocking twists in the storyline. Ridge and Eric took back control of the company, Forrester Creations. Luna questioned her mother, Poppy, asking her if she knew that Finn was her father.

Meanwhile, Sheila was shocked when she learned the truth about Luna's real identity. When Luna told Sheila that she was her granddaughter, the latter accused her of faking the DNA tests. However, Luna insisted that Finn was her father and asked Sheila to confront him.

By the week's end, Steffy was determined to make Hope pay for her betrayal. She accused Hope of being selfish and untrustworthy. Tensions rose among the key players, and Hope's career was over when Steffy fired her from the company by orchestrating a power shift.

With everything that is going on in the plot, fans wonder what will happen next on the CBS soap opera.

The Bold and the Beautiful weekly recap for episodes aired from March 17 to 21, 2025

March 17, 2025: Luna questioned her mother about Finn

At the beginning of the week on The Bold and the Beautiful, Luna confronted her mother, Poppy. She asked Poppy whether she knew that Finn was her father. Poppy admitted that she had suspicions but hesitated to disrupt Finn's life by telling him the truth. Luna was furious because her mother let her grow up believing lies.

Ridge and Eric announced that they had finally regained control of the company, Forrester Creations. The employees were happy to see them back and celebrated their return. They stated that the company struggled to survive under Carter and Hope. They mentioned that they were relieved that Ridge and Eric would help restore the company's legacy.

Hope attempted to save her relationship with Carter and planned a romantic dinner to reconnect with him. Hope was shocked when he told her that Ridge and Eric had taken the company back. She felt betrayed after realizing that Carter had a part in the takeover. As a result, she was unsure if their relationship could survive.

March 18, 2025: Sheila learned the truth about Luna's real identity

When Luna met Sheila privately, she revealed the truth to her by saying that Sheila was her grandmother. However, Sheila became hostile and refused to believe her, accusing her of faking the DNA tests. Luna kept insisting that Finn was her father and advised Sheila to ask him herself.

When Carter told Hope that Ridge and Eric had taken the company back, she felt betrayed. He told her that giving the company back to them was the right thing to do, but Hope was not convinced. She demanded answers from Carter and asked him what would happen to her with the power shift in the company.

On the other hand, Steffy was grateful to have the company back within the family. Ridge and Eric thanked Carter for his assistance in reclaiming Forrester Creations. Although Eric was relieved, Steffy got upset with Carter and blamed him for allowing Hope to influence him.

March 19, 2025: Steffy fired Hope from the company

In the middle of the week on The Bold and the Beautiful, Steffy accused Hope of being untrustworthy and selfish. When Hope took matters into her own hands and started defending her position, Steffy fired her from the company. As a result, Hope's career at Forrester Creations was over because of the power shift orchestrated by Steffy.

Ridge, Eric, and Steffy discussed the fate of Brooke, Carter, and Hope. Eric and Ridge wished to move forward by keeping the past aside, but Steffy had other plans. She was in no mood to forgive them and forget their betrayal. She believed that keeping Hope around would harm the company's integrity.

Zende and Daphne discussed the upcoming meeting. They said that Hope and Brooke's future was at stake because of the recent changes in the company. On the other hand, Daphne believed that the ones responsible for the betrayal had to face consequences.

March 20, 2025: The show was preempted on Thursday, March 20, 2025

The Bold and the Beautiful was preempted on Thursday, March 20, 2025, for the broadcast coverage of the NCAA men's basketball tournament. Because of March Madness, no new episodes of the show were released this week.

March 21, 2025: The show was preempted on Friday, March 21, 2025

The Bold and the Beautiful was preempted again on Friday, March 21, 2025, for the broadcast coverage of the NCAA men's basketball tournament. No new episodes of the show were released this week due to the March Madness.

Make sure to tune back in on Monday, March 24, 2025, where the actions on the soap, The Bold and the Beautiful, will pick up right where it left off on Wednesday, March 19, 2025.

Fans of The Bold and the Beautiful can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus.

