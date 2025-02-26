Why did Karla Mosley leave The Bold and the Beautiful? Details explored

Karla Cheatham Mosley is an American actress and singer best known for her role as Maya Avant in The Bold and the Beautiful. She is a big name in the daytime television scene for starring in numerous films, television series, and soap operas. Apart from playing the aforementioned character, she is renowned for starring on Hi-5, the Emmy-nominated children's show.

Ad

Karla Mosley portrayed Maya Avant from 2013 to 2019 before leaving the show in the same year. Although her departure was not made official initially, several reports suggest that the showrunner of The Bold and the Beautiful had phased out her character.

As per sources, Karla Mosley took maternity leave in 2018 when she was pregnant, but that was not the primary reason for her exit from The Bold and the Beautiful. While she never commented on a specific reason for leaving, it later became clear that the show's producers decided to stop featuring Maya in pivotal storylines.

Ad

Trending

The Bold and the Beautiful: Exploring Maya Avant's storyline and character arcs

Ad

Having portrayed Maya Avant on The Bold and the Beautiful, Karla Mosley solidified her place in the entertainment industry. Maya's journey initiated from being an ex-convict to an actress and a model, gradually becoming a successful and determined woman. When she falls in love with Rick Forrester, a character played by Jacob Young, she is confronted by troubles from the past.

In a significant plot twist, Maya comes out as transgender, writing history as one of the first transgender characters in soap operas. Fans were heavily disappointed by the actress's departure since Maya was a revolutionary personality and one of the first transgender characters in American daytime soaps.

Ad

Despite facing condemnation from her family, Maya fights to reclaim her identity in both personal and professional fields. She continues to pursue her career despite the struggles, making her a strong and diligent character.

Before Mosley's departure from The Bold and the Beautiful in 2019, Maya explores her identity and identifies as transgender on the show. In the storyline, Rick supports her and accepts her identity.

One of the most emotional moments of Maya's character is when she wishes to become a mother by turning to surrogacy with her sister, Nicole. Mosley has received much appreciation for conveying perfect emotions while portraying Maya Avant.

Ad

More about Karla Mosley: Everything you need to know

Ad

Beyond The Bold and the Beautiful, Karla Mosley has starred in numerous soap operas, television shows, and films, with a diverse career portfolio at her disposal. She played Christina Moore in Guiding Light and starred in other shows such as Hart of Dixie and Angel from Hell. She recently began filming for Beyond the Gates, a brand-new daytime drama about an affluent African-American family residing in a Maryland suburb near Washington, D.C.

Ad

Karla Mosley gained recognition for playing Maya Avant and won multiple awards and certificates. She secured three GLAAD Awards for her acting and was nominated for the NAACP Award in 2014 for her role. She has also landed prestigious awards and nominations for other endeavors.

Ad

Besides acting, Karla Mosley has been recognized for actively participating in activism and philanthropy. According to reports, she has raised money for non-profit organizations and spread awareness for humanitarian causes. Besides playing Maya and pursuing her entertainment career, she has advocated for equality and contributed to philanthropic charities.

Karla Mosley has impacted daytime television, especially with her character Maya Avant on The Bold and the Beautiful. Her talents in multiple fields and fine acting skills have helped her stand out and become an inspiring personality. Her fans eagerly anticipate witnessing the upcoming roles she portrays and how her career progresses.

Ad

Also Read: The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next 2 weeks (February 19 to 28, 2025): What to expect, major developments, and more

Fans of The Bold and the Beautiful can watch the show's new episodes on CBS and Paramount Plus.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback