The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Hope fights for control, Steffy reclaims her throne, and Luna finds a grandmother in Sheila

CBS's soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful first aired on March 23, 1987. Set in Los Angeles, the show explores business rivalry, dramatic love affairs, and complex family relationships. Created by Lee and William Bell, the soap focuses on the Forrester, Spencer, and Logan families.

The March 18 episode of The Bold and the Beautiful is set for explosive confrontations, power struggles, and shocking family secrets. As the stakes rise in the battle for Forrester Creations, Hope Logan is determined to hold her ground, but Steffy Forrester refuses to relinquish her authority.

Meanwhile, Sheila Carter is set to form an unexpected alliance with Luna Nozawa, setting the stage for an intriguing new dynamic.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and contains spoilers for The Bold and the Beautiful.

Hope fights for control on The Bold and the Beautiful

Hope will struggle to accept that Carter Walton's betrayal is true when he betrays her at Forrester's office. Her worst fears will be confirmed once she learns that Carter has torn apart the LLC papers.

Feeling utterly betrayed, Hope will throw punches at Carter, accosting him and expressing anger about his going back on what he agreed upon. She will hold Carter responsible for succumbing to Steffy's demands and breaking his promise.

She will consider it another case of the Forresters stealing from her, and she will not do it without a fight. Hope might even try to dissuade Carter from going ahead with it, explaining that nothing has been officially presented yet and that he still has time to make a U-turn.

However, no matter how hard she tries, Carter will hold firm to his decision. His desire to make amends with the Forresters and end the feud will be stronger than any residual loyalty to Hope. This denial will further strengthen Hope's determination to stand firm, resulting in an explosive confrontation with Steffy.

Steffy reclaims her throne on The Bold and the Beautiful

Meanwhile, Steffy will see Carter's action as a grand victory, but she will continue to suspect his motives. Even though Carter has assured her of taking back Forrester Creations to its rightful owners, Steffy will worry that he is still in the service of Hope's agenda.

She will lament that Hope for the Future can be held as leverage, and she will not be prepared to take a risk. With Ridge Forrester and Eric Forrester on her side, Steffy will stop at nothing to solidify her control and remove any threats to the company's future.

If necessary, she will be ready to push Hope out completely, and the tension between them will be higher than ever. Ridge and Eric will also experience a major discovery that can change the direction of Forrester Creations.

Whether it's fresh business ventures or an unexpected turn of events with the family situation, the revelation will have a lasting impact on everyone involved.

Luna finds a grandmother in Sheila on The Bold and the Beautiful

Amid the corporate drama, Luna Nozawa will find herself in an unexpected and emotional dilemma. Having just informed Sheila that she is John "Finn" Finnegan's daughter, Luna will experience a side of Sheila that few have ever seen.

Instead of her usual scheming and plotting, Sheila will be kind and thrilled to have a granddaughter. She will embrace the potential of bonding with Luna eagerly and assure her that she is loved and accepted.

Sheila will imagine a future where they can reach out to Finn and establish a genuine family. While Luna will be hesitant about the unpredictability of Sheila, she will also be drawn towards the idea of a caring grandmother.

However, this new relationship will be a problem for Steffy, who has never felt that Sheila is good for Finn's health. With Sheila and Luna on the same team, Steffy will likely feel like she is losing control of her family all over again.

The fight between them may arise in ways that no one expects as Sheila sets her sights on finding a place in Luna's and Finn's lives.

Fans can watch new episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS.

