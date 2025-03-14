The Bold and the Beautiful recap (March 13, 2025): Luna’s freedom sparks Forrester fury as Finn wrestles with loyalty

In the recent episode of the CBS soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful aired on March 13, 2025, the fallout from Luna’s release shook everyone. At the Spencer Estate, Luna celebrated her freedom, but Steffy and Ridge were furious with Bill for interfering. Finn felt torn between his loyalty to Steffy and learning Luna was his daughter.

Li explodes with anger at Poppy, rejecting her sister’s pleas for forgiveness. At Il Giardino, Deacon and Sheila mourned Tom and Hollis, while Deacon struggled with his resentment toward Poppy and Luna.

Bill admitted he arranged Luna’s release, hoping she’d change, but Steffy, Ridge, and Taylor lashed out at him. By the end of The Bold and the Beautiful episode, relationships crumbled, and the fight to send Luna back to prison had only begun.

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for the episode aired on Thursday, March 13, 2025

Li confronts Poppy’s betrayal

The Bold and the Beautiful episode began with Li trying to strangle Poppy for interfering in Finn’s life. Poppy begged her to stop, saying she never meant to hurt him. At the last moment, Li lets go but harshly accuses Poppy of destroying their family and using Finn for selfish reasons. Poppy cried, saying that she and Finn had a connection, but Li refused to believe her and called her manipulative.

Luna’s shocking freedom sparks chaos

At the Spencer Estate on The Bold and the Beautiful, Chief Baker announced Luna’s pardon, clearing her of all charges. Luna felt grateful, while Finn looked unsure. Steffy and Ridge exploded with anger, blaming Bill for interfering. Baker warned Luna that any mistake would send her back to prison. Despite the tension, Luna hoped Finn might still accept her.

Deacon and Sheila mourn Tom and Hollis

At Il Giardino, Deacon struggled with grief over Tom and Hollis’s deaths. Sheila tried to comfort him but couldn’t hide her bitterness toward Luna. Deacon admitted he blamed Poppy for Luna’s actions. Sheila suggested that if DNA shaped behavior, Tom shared the blame, which horrified Deacon even more.

Bill’s risky gamble is revealed

At home, Taylor and Ridge figured out that Bill was behind Luna’s pardon. Meanwhile, Luna confronted Bill and admitted he helped her to give her a second chance. Bill told Luna he believed she could change but warned her not to make him regret his choice. He told her to leave his house, hoping distance would prevent more trouble.

Steffy pushes Finn to reject Luna

When Steffy and Finn got home, Steffy was furious. She blames Bill for ruining their lives and promises to find a way to send Luna back to prison. Finn felt torn, hurting for Luna, but Steffy demanded he cut all ties with her. She made him promise not to repeat his mistakes with Sheila, saying their family couldn’t handle another toxic presence.

Luna refuses to give up on Finn

Even after being rejected, Luna stayed hopeful. She thought about finding out Finn was her father and promised herself not to lose him. Meanwhile, Finn held Steffy and promised he understood the seriousness of the situation. But as he hugged her, his troubled expression showed he was still struggling and that his bond with Luna might be too strong to break.

Fans of The Bold and the Beautiful can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus

