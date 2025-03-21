Why will there be no new episode of The Bold and the Beautiful today (March 21, 2025)? Explained

The CBS soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful has been preempted on Friday, March 21, 2025, for the broadcast coverage of the NCAA men's basketball tournament. The show was preempted on Thursday, March 21, 2025, as well, for the same reason.

This is a national preemption because of March Madness. This means that the daytime soaps will not be airing at all in any time zone. Because of this, no new episodes of the show will release this week.

The episode of The Bold and the Beautiful that released on Wednesday, March 19, 2025, will be considered the last episode to release this week.

For viewers from the West Coast of the USA, there will be extra preemptions in the month of April on Tuesday, April 29, 2025, and Wednesday, April 30, 2025. There will be additional preemptions in the month of May as well, on Tuesday, May 6, 2025, and Wednesday, May 7, 2025.

Since these will not be national preemptions, viewers from the time zones that are affected will need to watch the new episodes of the show online on CBS or Paramount Plus.

After enjoying a brief break of two days from the drama, be sure to tune back in on Monday, March 24, 2025. In Monday's episode, the actions on The Bold and the Beautiful will pick up right where it left off on Wednesday, March 19, 2025.

The Bold and the Beautiful: Major developments in the storyline

In the latest episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful, Luna turned to Sheila to form an alliance. After learning the truth about her family history, Luna approached her newly discovered grandmother, Sheila, for assistance. However, she might not be the ideal choice for Luna as Sheila could be manipulative and dangerous.

Luna met Sheila and tried to create a bond. However, she did not know whether Sheila would accept her as an ally or view her as a potential threat. With the current ongoings, fans wonder whether Luna is walking into trouble because Sheila is known for her betrayals and lies.

When Forrester Creations was in trouble, Steffy tried to figure out whether Carter was watching out for the company or if he had his own agenda. Steffy became more suspicious about Carter because of his complicated business dealings in the past.

Steffy feared that Carter's intentions could directly harm the company as well as his relationships with major players like Ridge and Eric.

Meanwhile on The Bold and the Beautiful, Carter could shift his perspective on the situation when he learns that Steffy used Daphne Rose to get involved in the picture to keep Hope and Carter apart. This revelation could not only change the plot dynamics, but also shift Carter's allegiance.

Eric and Ridge Forrester had worked very hard to build and protect their fashion empire. However, a shocking revelation related to power struggles and shifting loyalties could change the fate and future of Forrester Creations.

With the latest developments, fans wonder whether it will be Carter's betrayal that rewrites the fate of the company.

Later on The Bold and the Beautiful, Steffy blamed Hope for being selfish and untrustworthy. As Hope stood in shock, Ridge warned Carter that standing by Hope could cost him everything. In a shocking turn of events, Hope's career at Forrester Creations was over because of the power shift executed by Steffy.

With the latest developments in the show's storyline, fans are eager to find out what happens next on the CBS daytime drama.

Fans of The Bold and the Beautiful can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus.

