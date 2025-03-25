The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next 2 weeks (March 26 to April 4, 2025): What to expect, major developments, and more

Intense drama and major confrontations are on the horizon for The Bold and the Beautiful. From March 26 to April 4, 2025, the CBS soap will put several of its characters through emotional and professional challenges.

Deacon Sharpe will be stunned by Sheila's revelation that Luna is her granddaughter. Hope Logan will experience embarrassment at work and turmoil at home as both Carter and Brooke turn against her.

Meanwhile, Luna Nozawa's return to society will be controversial, with Steffy Forrester determined to keep her at a distance. Luna will also attempt to build a connection with Will.

Hope disgraced, Carter's decision changes everything on The Bold and the Beautiful

Hope Logan's love life and career will face significant setbacks. Steffy and Ridge Forrester will issue an ultimatum to Carter Walton, who will ultimately comply. As a result, Carter will regain his position at Forrester Creations, while Hope loses her job.

For now, Hope will remain with Carter, but tensions will rise as she she struggles to trust him again. Daphne Rose will make a move on Carter, while also threatening Steffy to keep her past hidden. Zende Forrester will be seen flirting with Daphne, hinting that flirtation and secrecy are only just beginning.

Brooke Logan will step in, clashing with her daughter and accusing Hope of lacking compassion. The chasm between them will deepen, leaving Hope emotionally and professionally isolated.

Deacon blows up, Luna's secret is exposed on The Bold and the Beautiful

Still reeling from Sheila Carter's revelation about Luna Nozawa, Deacon Sharpe will struggle to process the truth. As Luna seeks his sympathy, his will remain conflicted.

Deacon will initially respond with anger and suspicion, given Sheila's history and Luna's connection to her. However, rumors suggest he may allow Luna to stay in the Il Giardino apartment, believing she deserves a second chance, though others won't be so inclined.

Steffy Forrester will learn about Luna's relationship with Sheila and immediately sense danger. Steffy, viewing Luna as a threat, will urge Finn to file legal charges against her.

However, since Luna has not committed a crime, Steffy may resort to more drastic measures in an attempt to remove Luna from their lives.

Meanwhile, Luna will try to build a connection with Will. She will be seen initiating a conversation with him, mentioning how she owes his family for all the help she has received.

Groundbreaking episode honors Heather Tom on The Bold and the Beautiful

A key highlight of the week is a special episode airing on Thursday, March 27, to celebrate Heather Tom's 35th anniversary on The Bold and the Beautiful. CBS will air an all mother-daughter themed episode that Tom wrote, directed, and stars in as Katie Logan.

What makes this episode unique is that it's an all-female-driven production team, from cast to crew, including the director, editor, and stage manager, in honor of Women's History Month.

The episode will feature Katie (Heather Tom), Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang), Hope (Annika Noelle), Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), Taylor (Rebecca Budig), and Donna (Jennifer Gareis).

The special installment will explore the complex mother-daughter dynamics within the soap opera, adding emotional depth to the ongoing storylines.

Fans can watch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS.

