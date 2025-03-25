"Spare Us!" - Fans slam The Bold and the Beautiful as Steffy and Taylor's dance preview sparks outrage

This Thursday, on March 27, 2025, The Bold and the Beautiful will air a special episode dedicated to Women's History Month. Written and directed by Heather Tom, the special mother-daughter episode will reportedly address generational conflicts and bonds on the show. As per reports, this episode will honor the relationships among the show's women.

The latest episode of The Bold and the Beautiful delivered several dramatic events as Steffy fired Hope from Forrester Creations by orchestrating a power shift. On the other hand, Ridge and Eric regained control of their company. Although Steffy was relieved to have the company back in the family, she did not forgive Hope for her betrayal.

According to this week's spoilers of The Bold and the Beautiful, Brooke, Hope, Taylor, and Steffy will be featured in dramatic scenes. It is expected that Taylor and Steffy will share some special moments together, while Brooke will continue expressing her disillusionment with Hope.

As Taylor and Steffy were seen dancing in the preview of the all-female episode, fans took to social media to voice their opinions about the show. Shocked after seeing Taylor and Steffy's dance preview, a fan, going by the name Brenda Baker, stated:

"Why show Steffy? She hates other women more than anyone... And Taylor... Geez... Just a doormat... Spare Us!"

A post made by a fan about Taylor and Steffy's dance preview (Image via Facebook/The Bold and the Beautiful)

Several other fans commented under the post, discussing that they were not interested in watching the episode. One fan expressed her opinion about Steffy and Taylor and wrote about how and why she disliked the characters.

More fan reactions sharing the same sentiments (Image via Facebook/The Bold and the Beautiful)

Some fans also posted their speculations about who Ridge chooses in the following episodes. While a netizen commented about being happy since Steffy's character might leave the show, another viewer stated that Ridge might choose Taylor.

Fans started speculating that Brooke would be the one to benefit if Ridge chose Taylor in the upcoming episodes of the soap opera.

Fans speculate what could happen next on the show (Image via Facebook/The Bold and the Beautiful)

Current plot dynamics of The Bold and the Beautiful

In the latest episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, Steffy made it clear to everyone that Hope was no longer welcome at Forrester Creations. Brooke attempted to defend Hope's position, but Steffy refused to bend and ended up firing Hope.

After realizing she had no future at Forrester Creations, Hope turned to Carter for support. However, Ridge and Eric reminded him of the second chance that was given to him. It was revealed to him that he would lose everything if he chose Hope.

Carter's actions made Hope feel betrayed. She questioned him if their relationship ever meant anything to him.

Carter tried to convince Hope by saying that their relationship was separate from business, but Hope did not believe him. She told him that she risked everything for his sake, only to be left behind.

Carter tried to control the damage, but Hope thought it was merely an excuse. She told him that their relationship had ended because he refused to stand in support of her.

Meanwhile, on The Bold and the Beautiful, Brooke confronted Ridge about their past. She was upset with Ridge because he took Steffy's side without a second thought. She also talked about their past and tried to make him remember the love they once shared.

Despite being hurt, Brooke admitted that she wished to have a future with him. She attempted to kiss him, hoping that they would reconnect, but Ridge did not kiss her back. When she asked him if he still wanted to be with her, Ridge remained silent and did not answer.

On the other hand, Steffy was adamant about her decision. She thought that Hope's removal was best for the company. Eric thought that Hope needed some time away, but Steffy did not want Hope back at Forrester Creations. She warned everyone by saying that bringing Hope back would only invite more problems.

Later, Zende was happy about having the company back in the hands of the family. Daphne agreed with Zende, but noticed that Carter felt guilty about the takeover. Since she admired Carter, she wondered about his future.

Daphne told Zende that she was not sure whether she would be returning to Paris. In the meantime, Zende asked her if she wanted to get closer to Carter. However, Daphne did not answer directly as she was skeptical about Carter's involvement with Hope.

With relationship dynamics at stake and shocking twists surfacing, fans wait to witness what happens next on the CBS soap opera. Additionally, with the latest developments in the show's storyline, fans are eager to find out what happens between Steffy and Taylor in the special episode.

Fans of The Bold and the Beautiful can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus.

