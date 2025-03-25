The Bold and the Beautiful recap (March 24, 2025): Hope ends things with Carter, while Brooke asks for another chance with Ridge

In the episode of CBS soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful aired on March 24, 2025, Hope Logan made her decision to leave the company for good. Brooke begged Steffy to change her mind, but she refused, believing that Hope did not represent Forrester values. In a surprising twist, Carter had to choose between Hope and the company and decided to stay, leaving Hope heartbroken.

Meanwhile on The Bold and the Beautiful, tensions grew within the Forrester family as Ridge and Eric made it clear they were in charge. Zende felt relieved that the company was back under family control, while Daphne struggled with her feelings for Carter. At the same time, Will and Electra talked about the fallout from Bill’s recent actions, and Electra had a hard time accepting the truth.

Hope was crushed by Carter’s choice and found herself at a turning point in both her career and personal life. When she returned to the cabin, Carter followed, trying to explain why he stayed. However, Hope dismissed him.

Hope and Carter’s relationship reaches a breaking point

At Forrester Creations on The Bold and the Beautiful, Steffy made it clear that Hope was no longer welcome. Brooke tried to defend her, but Steffy refused to change her mind. Realizing she had no future there, Hope quit.

Hope turned to Carter for support, but before he could respond, Ridge and Eric reminded him of the second chance they had given him. They warned that if he chose Hope, he would lose everything. After hesitating a bit, Carter decided to stay. Hope felt betrayed and questioned if their relationship ever meant anything.

Carter insisted their relationship was separate from business, but Hope didn’t believe him. She reminded him that she risked everything for him, only to be left behind. Carter said he stayed to protect their work, but Hope saw it as an excuse. She told him their relationship was over because he refused to stand by her.

Zende and Daphne reflect on Carter’s decision

Zende was happy that Forrester Creations was back in the family's hands. Daphne agreed but noticed that Carter felt guilty about the takeover. She admired his work and wondered about his future.

Daphne admitted she was surprised by her own feelings and wasn’t sure about returning to Paris. Zende asked her if she planned to get close to Carter. However, Daphne remained skeptical due to the love triangle it can form.

Brooke confronts Ridge about their past

This The Bold and the Beautiful episode also saw Brooke pull Ridge aside. She was upset that he took Steffy’s side so quickly. She also brought up their past, remembering the love they once shared.

Even with her hurt feelings, Brooke admitted she still wanted a future with him. She kissed him, hoping to reconnect, but Ridge didn’t kiss her back. When she asked if he wanted her, he stayed silent, giving her no answer.

Steffy declares the end of Hope’s influence

Steffy refused to change her mind, believing Hope’s removal was best for the company. Eric thought Hope just needed time, but Steffy saw no future for her at Forrester Creations. She warned that bringing Hope back would only cause more problems.

Zende and Daphne agreed that Steffy wouldn’t allow Hope to return. Will, watching everything unfold, wondered if the drama was over or if things would get worse.

Fans can watch new episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS and Paramount Plus.

