The Bold and the Beautiful: 3 Major Developments to Expect This Week (March 24 to 28, 2025)

March 24 to 28, 2025, on The Bold and the Beautiful guarantees turning points for several of its main characters as relationships fray, alliances are forged and severed, and family secrets surface.

Hope Logan will endure a career-destroying fallout because of Carter's decision at Forrester Creations. Sheila Carter will finally introduce Luna as her granddaughter to Deacon, despite tensions running high.

A special episode written, directed by, and starring Heather Tom will feature the complicated relationships between mothers and daughters in various families. These three noteworthy developments will move the show into bold new directions.

3 major developments to expect this week (March 24 to 28, 2025) on The Bold and the Beautiful

1. Hope will be humiliated once Carter accepts Ridge and Steffy's ultimatum on The Bold and the Beautiful

Hope Logan's future at Forrester Creations will blow up this week. Ridge and Steffy will offer Carter Walton a choice: he can have his COO job back, but on the condition that he breaks off his professional and personal relationship with Hope.

Carter will accept the offer and put his career ahead of his relationship. Hope will be blindsided and humiliated. This decision will bring about a showdown between Brooke and Hope.

Instead of offering sympathy, Brooke will lecture her daughter and not stand up for her. The estrangement of their relationship will make Hope emotionally isolated.

Daphne Rose will take advantage of this opportunity to move in on Carter once more. After having earlier suggested that she had a crush on him, she will now act on her desire after Carter breaks up with Hope. The response of Carter to Daphne's attention will mark the beginning of a new love complication if it arises.

2. Sheila will reveal the truth about Luna to Deacon on The Bold and the Beautiful

Sheila Carter will receive a life-changing epiphany to share with Deacon Sharpe, Luna Nozawa is her granddaughter. This will be a shock to Deacon, who will not be able to respond at first.

Sheila will expect resistance but will instead receive a startling response. Deacon will be compassionate and may agree to the nurturing of Luna's presence in Sheila's life.

Sheila will suggest that Luna stay in the apartment above Il Giardino, giving her a home and strengthening their connection. Sheila's sense of Luna as a second chance at motherhood will force her to connect with her more intensely, regardless of how Luna or the rest of the Forrester family may react.

3. A special mother-daughter episode will address generational conflicts and bonds on The Bold and the Beautiful

Thursday, The Bold and the Beautiful will air a special episode penned, directed by, and starring Heather Tom (Katie Logan). Dedicated to Women's History Month, the episode will honor the relationships between a group of the show's core mothers and daughters.

Katie, Brooke and Hope, Taylor and Steffy, and Donna and her children will all be seen in dramatic scenes. The episode will not be a standalone from the overall story but will heighten the personal agendas already in progress.

Taylor and Steffy will share some special moments, and Brooke will keep on expressing her disillusionment with Hope, even as her daughter ails.

This special edition will provide insight into how past parenting decisions continue to impact the current emotional lives of each family. It will also reaffirm some of the character motivations and provide a closer look at the women behind the show's current storylines.

Fans can watch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS.

