The Bold and the Beautiful recap (March 18, 2025): Sheila learns the truth about Luna, while Hope worries about HFTF

In the episode of CBS soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful aired on March 18, 2025, Luna finally faced Sheila and revealed a shocking truth that left her stunned. As Luna shared her real identity, Sheila struggled to believe it. Meanwhile, Hope was confused by Carter’s sudden change of heart. His decision to give Forrester Creations back to Ridge and Eric shook their relationship, leading to an emotional clash.

Ad

At the Forrester estate, Steffy, Ridge, and Eric celebrated getting the company back, but tension remained over Carter’s actions. While some were ready to move forward, Steffy insisted that Hope had no place at Forrester. Taylor and Daphne questioned the company’s future, while Brooke’s position seemed uncertain.

Luna begged Sheila to believe her, but Sheila dismissed her at first. However, a key detail made her reconsider. Meanwhile, on The Bold and the Beautiful, Hope was devastated when Carter admitted he had made a deal with Ridge and Eric. As Hope’s world fell apart, Sheila surprisingly accepted Luna.

Ad

Trending

Ad

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for the episode aired on Tuesday, March 18, 2025

Steffy, Ridge, and Eric reclaim Forrester Creations

At the Forrester estate on The Bold and the Beautiful, Steffy was grateful the company was back in the family. Ridge and Eric appreciated Carter’s help, but the tension remained the same. While Eric was relieved, Steffy was still upset, blaming Carter for letting Hope influence him.

Ad

Taylor and Daphne wondered if Brooke would have to step down. Steffy made it clear that she could tolerate Brooke if needed, but Hope had to go.

Ad

Hope demands answers from Carter

Hope confronted Carter at Forrester Creations on The Bold and the Beautiful after learning that Ridge and Eric had taken back the company. She first thought they were discussing future plans, but Carter’s silence told her otherwise. When she pushed for answers, he admitted he had torn up the LLC papers and returned control to the Forresters.

Furious and betrayed, Hope reminded Carter of everything they built together. He argued that giving the company back was the right thing to do, but she wasn’t convinced. She demanded to know what would happen to Hope for the Future. Carter assured her he fought to keep it, but with nothing in writing, she feared the worst.

Ad

Hope broke down, telling Carter she had risked everything for him. When she said she “loved” him, he caught the past tense and asked what she meant. She admitted she thought he knew how deeply she cared. Carter insisted he did what was right, but to Hope, it felt like surrender.

Ad

Luna stuns Sheila with her paternity truth

Luna met Sheila in private, but Sheila was immediately hostile, accusing her of being just like everyone else who betrayed her. Staying calm, Luna revealed the truth that she was Sheila’s granddaughter.

Sheila didn’t believe her, calling her a liar and accusing her of faking DNA tests. Luna insisted that Finn was her father and told Sheila to ask him.

When Luna mentioned Steffy’s anger over the news, Sheila hesitated and suddenly hugged Luna and even kissed her. Overjoyed, she claimed she finally had family who accepted her. However, Luna felt uneasy as Sheila’s reaction seemed too calculated.

Ad

Fans can watch new episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS and Paramount Plus.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback