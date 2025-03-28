The Bold and The Beautiful spoilers: Luna targets Will as her next love interest, and Deacon gets furious over Sheila

CBS' The Bold and the Beautiful first aired on American television in March 1987 and was created by Lee and William Bell. Set in Los Angeles, the show follows the lives of the Forrester, Logan, and Spencer families. It revolves around themes of romantic relationships, business rivalries, family drama, feuds, and scandals.

Spoilers for the March 28, 2025, episode reveal that Luna Nozawa will flirt with Will Spencer at II Giardino, despite him already being in a relationship with Electra Forrester. Meanwhile, Deacon Sharpe will get extremely angry at Sheila after she reveals that Luna Nozawa is her granddaughter and Finn's daughter, a truth confirmed by a recent paternity test.

What to expect on the March 28, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful?

In the March 28, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful, Will Spencer will have a heart-to-heart conversation with Electra Forrester about the future of their budding relationship. Will's feelings for Electra will reveal how deeply in love he is. His emotions for Electra have been growing for a while, and the new couple has been getting closer than ever.

However, Luna, who has been extremely jealous of Will and Electra's relationship, will try to sabotage it. At II-Giardino, she will meet Will Spencer and act in a flirtatious manner with him. Luna will try to lure him by telling him that since Bill Spencer, Will's father, was the one who freed her from incarceration, she owes Will and his entire family. She will try to enamor Will by trying to seduce him under the guise of paying back his family's kindness toward her.

Meanwhile, on The Bold and the Beautiful, Deacon Sharpe will receive some shocking news from Sheila, adding to his ongoing turmoil. Sheila will reveal that Luna Nozawa, Finn's daughter, is actually her granddaughter, sending him into a fit of rage. Already upset about Luna being freed from prison, Deacon will be further saddened by this revelation.

However, Sheila will excitedly exclaim that Luna being her granddaughter would mean that she would have a chance to get close and bond with her. All along, Deacon will be reminded of how Luna had murdered both Tom Starr and Paul Hollister, who were his dear friends. He would also be shown getting enraged over the fact that she had not paid her dues and had been left scott free by the prison.

Spoilers suggest that Deacon's next step could potentially be banning Luna from his restaurant, while Sheila will repeatedly push Deacon to try to be more accepting of Luna. Recently, Luna Nozawa's paternity came to light, already stirring conflict among the residents of Los Angeles.

In the upcoming episodes, viewers will see Will's reaction to Luna's uncalled-for advances, despite knowing about his relationship with Electra, as well as the heated argument between Deacon and Sheila unfold in detail.

Interested viewers can watch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS Network and stream episodes a day later on Paramount+.

