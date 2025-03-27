The Bold and the Beautiful: Complete list of comings and goings in March 2025

CBS's The Bold and the Beautiful left viewers in suspense in March 2025, with surprising guest appearances, heart-wrenching exits, and a history-making episode that made daytime television history.

Between seasoned performers coming back to the canvas and high-profile actors making their exit, some quietly, others with fanfare, casting updates this month reflected the series' evolving storylines and character arcs.

Here's a list of all the confirmed comings and goings on The Bold and the Beautiful in March 2025.

Complete list of comings and goings in March 2025 on The Bold and the Beautiful

Returns and Newbies

1) Heather Tom as Katie Logan

Heather Tom is set to return to The Bold and the Beautiful in a big way on Thursday, March 27, writing and directing a special episode in which she also appeared.

The one-hour standalone episode, which is produced in celebration of Women's History Month, is the first in soap opera history to accomplish this triple trifecta with Tom at the helm and in front of the camera.

The episode will address mother-daughter relationships and pay tribute to the late mother of Tom.

2) Jennifer Gareis as Donna Logan Forrester

Not seen in months, Jennifer Gareis will reappear as Donna Logan on March 27. Donna will join her sisters, Brooke and Katie, in emotionally charged scenes that highlight the strength of the Logan women and their mutual loss of their mother, Beth.

3) Ashley Jones as Dr. Bridget Forrester

Ashley Jones returned to her role as Bridget Forrester in early March. The actress confirmed her comeback by sharing a behind-the-scenes photo in The Bold and the Beautiful's hair and makeup room.

Her previous appearance was during Christmas time when the Forrester family members came together in December 2024. Jones had even received a Daytime Emmy nomination for her 2024 guest appearance.

4) Dan Martin as Deputy Chief Baker

Deputy Chief Baker, portrayed by Dan Martin, also appeared again on March 13 and 14. Called back by Steffy, Baker was used to provide a professional view of the Luna Nozawa affair, which had become an issue in a legal context.

His brief cameo provided a sense of official heft to the emerging drama.

5) Spencer Pratt (Future Guest Appearance)

While Spencer Pratt's episode doesn't premiere until April 24, his March Instagram Reel caused a buzz.

In the video, the Hills grad exited the Forrester manor holding a burrito and flirting with what role he'd be playing in the post, which read, "BOLD AND BEAUTIFUL…Burrito tune in April 24."

His followers immediately began speculating about whose character he would be playing back and if his wife, Heidi Montag, would also return.

His scenes are reported to take place during a fashion show, concurrently with Lauralee Bell's crossover as Christine Blair on The Young and the Restless.

Exits and Status changes

1) Joshua Hoffman as R.J. Forrester

Fans noticed a major hint as to what happens to R.J. when the photo of Joshua Hoffman was removed from the early titles in December of 2024.

Though nothing has officially been said, it's been widely assumed that Hoffman has parted ways with the show since his character hasn't appeared on TV for some time.

2) Matthew Atkinson as Thomas Forrester

Matthew Atkinson's Thomas has been subtly removed from the canvas. Following his being sent to France, the character was removed from the opening credits, an unofficial but clear departure.

His exit also resulted in the disappearance of his fiancée, Paris.

3) Diamond White as Paris Buckingham

With Thomas gone, Paris Buckingham (Diamond White) also vanished from the series. While not given a formal on-screen resolution, Paris's departure suggests she has been written out for the time being.

Fans can watch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS.

