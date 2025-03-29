The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the next week from March 31 to April 4, 2025

Spoilers for the CBS soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful set to air in the week of March 31 to April 4, 2025, tease major drama, unexpected team-ups, and emotional turmoil. Luna finds herself stuck between two battles, while Bill faces serious anger from Liam. Meanwhile, Hope feels hurt by her mother’s actions, and Steffy decides to take charge.

Ad

Previously on the show, Sheila shocked Deacon by revealing that Luna is her granddaughter. While Sheila was thrilled to connect with Luna, Deacon was furious when he found out the truth. He made it clear he wouldn’t accept Luna in their lives, forcing Sheila to make a choice, either to stay with him or be a part of Luna’s life. Meanwhile, Luna was determined to get closer to Will.

Ad

Trending

At Il Giardino, Will and Electra were getting closer, but their moment was interrupted when Electra got a message from Ivy and had to leave. Seeing Will alone, Luna made her move. She flirted with him and claimed she wasn’t in control of her actions when she made past mistakes. She even suggested a casual fling. Will said no, but he didn’t walk away either, leaving things open for more drama.

Ad

Ad

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the episodes set to release from March 31 to April 4, 2025

Monday, March 31: Luna’s risky move

At the beginning of the week on The Bold and the Beautiful, Luna makes a daring move to get closer to Will Spencer, even though it upsets the people around her. Meanwhile, Deacon is running out of patience with Sheila. He makes it clear that she must choose between her ambitions and their relationship.

Ad

Tuesday, April 1: Secret conspiracies

Luna and Sheila decide to work together, even though they don’t fully trust each other, to try and win over Will Spencer. Finn starts to have second thoughts about the agreement he made with Steffy about Luna. He wonders if they made the right call or if they’ll regret it later.

Ad

Wednesday, April 2: Betrayals and boundaries

In the middle of the week on The Bold and the Beautiful, Hope feels heartbroken when she finds out that Brooke and Carter made a decision that hurts her instead of helping her. At the same time, Electra refuses to back down. She warns Luna to stay away from Will, making it clear that she’s ready for a fight if Luna doesn’t listen.

Thursday, April 3: Fathers and sons at odds

Ad

Bill and Liam’s relationship hits a rough patch when Bill pushes his son too far, leading to a heated argument. Deacon surprises Hope with an unexpected offer. It could change things for her, but it’s unclear if she’s ready to accept it or not.

Ad

Friday, April 4: Confrontations and confessions

By the end of the week on The Bold and the Beautiful, Brooke turns to Ridge for help, hoping he will support her when she needs it the most. At the same time, Steffy decides she can’t stay silent anymore. She faces off with Bill over how he’s been treating Liam, leading to a tense and emotional confrontation.

Also Read: The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next 2 weeks (March 26 to April 4, 2025): What to expect, major developments, and more

Ad

Fans of The Bold and the Beautiful can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback