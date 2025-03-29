Katherine Kelly Lang celebrates 38 years as Brooke on The Bold and the Beautiful

Only a few daytime actors come close to the legacy of Katherine Kelly Lang on The Bold and the Beautiful. Since 1987, she has played Brooke Logan in The Bold and the Beautiful and has become a long-time fan favorite.

With the show celebrating only its 38th anniversary, Lang posted a tribute on Instagram about her nearly four-decade-long role, that has been rich in romance, heartbreak, unresolved rivalries left to simmer, and moments no one can ever forget.

Lang, who was part of the initial cast, was just starting when she played Brooke. Nobody could have envisioned how deeply embedded her character would become in the show.

Katherine Kelly Lang has been portraying Brooke Logan since 1987 on The Bold and the Beautiful

On March 21, 2025, Lang joined her The Bold and the Beautiful castmates and production team at the Bel-Air Country Club to celebrate the show’s 38th anniversary.

The celebration included long-time colleagues such as John McCook (Eric Forrester), Heather Tom (Katie Logan), and executive producer Bradley Bell. Photos from the event were later shared on Lang’s Instagram.

“What an incredible journey it has been! I’m beyond grateful to have been part of this show since the very beginning. 38 years of storytelling, love, drama, and unforgettable moments. The fact that B&B has reached audiences all around the world and continues to connect with so many of you is truly amazing, "she wrote.

In her post, Lang credited the show’s global success to the loyalty of its fans. She expressed gratitude and thanked everyone for their love and support.

“Thank you for your love and support through the years, you are what makes this journey so meaningful! Here’s to many more years of B&B magic! And of course…more romance, drama, and surprises.”

Lang, 63, is one of only two original cast members still going strong on the show. The other is John McCook, 80, who plays Eric Forrester. She has been playing Brooke through a series of casting shifts around her and has done crossover shows with The Young and the Restless.

Currently, Brooke is featured in a family and business conflict. Her relationship with Ridge Forrester is strained, and her daughter Hope's tensions are growing due to the recent Forrester Creations drama. As much as the character has had several personal disappointments, Brooke is a force in the show's changing storylines.

Lang has been nominated for several Soap Opera Digest Awards and Daytime Emmys, including one as recently as 2024. Outside of The Bold and the Beautiful, Lang has appeared in guest roles on shows like Magnum, P.I., Happy Days, and Neighbours.

She also participated in international reality shows such as I’m a Celebrity. Get Me Out of Here! (Australia) and Italy’s Ballando con le Stelle.

Lang has not indicated that she is going to leave her job. With 38 years behind her, she remains one of the most iconic characters of daytime television on the small screen.

Fans can watch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS.

