The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the next 2 weeks (April 2 to 11, 2025): What to expect, major developments, and more

The Bold and the Beautiful is setting up for a dramatic two weeks ahead, with major news on multiple storylines. Between April 2 and April 11, 2025, Steffy takes a stand against Bill, Hope struggles to pick up the pieces after being let down by Carter and Brooke, and Luna schemes to get involved with Will.

Sheila will join forces with Luna to create even more havoc, and Deacon and Ridge will become embroiled in emotional family matters. Alliances will be shattered, allegiances strained, and decisions in these episodes may have lasting effects.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and contains spoilers for The Bold and the Beautiful

Sheila and Luna intend to topple Electra on The Bold and the Beautiful

Sheila Carter will be surprised when Deacon makes his stance clear with a firm ultimatum regarding Luna having a place in their lives. Deacon will not defend Luna due to her violent past and his lingering sadness over the friends he lost because of her.

Nevertheless, Sheila will keep on supporting Luna, not out of love but because they are related. The two will unite with one common goal - to separate Will Spencer from Electra Forrester.

Luna will continue to flirt with Will and will not keep her intentions quiet. Even though Will shuts her down, Luna will continue to chase him, thinking they still have a chance.

Their meeting at Il Giardino will be a turning point, and Will will subsequently tell Electra about Luna's inappropriate behavior. An enraged Electra will confront Luna and tell her to stay away from her man; an event that will end in a physical shove and create a vicious feud.

Hope relies on Deacon after being let down by others on The Bold and the Beautiful

Hope Logan will continue to struggle from her latest slip down from her pedestal. Implicated in the Forrester Creations takeover plot, Hope will lose her job and feel betrayed by her closest friends, Brooke and Carter.

Carter will manage to keep his position at the corporation, leaving Hope the only scapegoat, adding to her abandonment issues. Seeking comfort, she will come to her father, Deacon, who will stand firmly in her corner.

Deacon will share his annoyance with Brooke and Carter while making an invitation to Hope for a new life. Whether it be a temporary position at Il Giardino or a place to stay for a while in one of his nearby apartments, Deacon will let his daughter decide as she gets her next move in order.

Brooke's plea to Ridge is denied on The Bold and the Beautiful

Brooke will also be attempting to clean up the mess left from Hope's dismissal. Wanting to fight for her daughter, she will approach Ridge Forrester and ask him to reinstate Hope for the Future.

Brooke will argue that there was a promise made by Ridge and Eric to keep the line going when Carter took over the company. She will probably appeal to Ridge's sense of honor and history, hoping that he'll set things right.

However, Ridge won't be willing to react positively to the plea. He will be resistant to reconsidering the decision in matters of business, considering Steffy's vocal refusal to let Hope remain at Forrester Creations. Ridge will not budge, leaving Brooke infuriated and her daughter with no hope of returning to the company.

Liam and Bill's clash prolongs the family split on The Bold and the Beautiful

Spencer mansion drama will come to a head when Liam clashes with his dad over Luna's release and pardon. Liam will view Bill's actions as irresponsible and reckless, accusing him of covering for someone who tried to kill Steffy.

Bill will defend his actions and push back strongly against Liam's accusations, which will result in a fiery altercation that could do permanent damage to their already dysfunctional relationship.

Liam will reveal what happened to Steffy, persuading her to take the issue into her own hands. Steffy will then show up at Bill's doorstep and confront him, siding with Liam and demanding that Bill be held accountable.

Steffy will criticize Bill for having created chaos by unleashing Luna and will ask him to repair his broken relationship with his son.

Luna ramps up her scheme to win Will on The Bold and the Beautiful

Luna will ramp up her bid to entice Will. With Electra not wanting to take the next step physically in her relationship, an opportunity will arise for Luna. She will use Electra's hesitation to her advantage, continuing to pressure Will and positioning herself as the more adventurous, available choice.

This love triangle only gets more complicated, especially when Electra continues to get increasingly possessive. Luna's insistence on not backing down will mean more confrontations in the days ahead, with Will stuck in the middle of the two women.

Finn struggles with duty and wanting on The Bold and the Beautiful

John "Finn" Finnegan will continue to struggle with conflicting emotions as he witnesses the drama between Luna and the Forrester clan. Additionally, Finn will be struck by Steffy's insistence that Luna keep her distance from their children.

On the other hand, he will grapple with lost years as the biological father to Luna. Reminiscing over the dynamic between him and Kelly—Steffy's child with Liam—Finn will wonder whether Steffy can even try to show Luna the same kindness.

Despite Steffy's firm boundaries, Finn will keep being tempted to establish a relationship with Luna. His growing internal conflict will risk the estrangement of his marriage if he presses too far.

Fans can watch The Bold and the Beautiful every weekday on CBS.

