The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Will turns down Luna while Deacon issues an ultimatum

Monday, March 31, spoilers for The Bold and the Beautiful show intense drama on two fronts. One, Will Spencer will shoot down a no-strings-attached encounter suggestion from Luna Nozawa while he is involved with Electra Forrester. Meanwhile, Deacon Sharpe will ask Sheila Carter to make a tough decision, to cut ties with Luna or jeopardize their marriage.

Although Will's choice can appear to be final, Luna will not let go so easily. In the meantime, Sheila will not like being bullied by Deacon and might secretly continue her relationship with Luna despite his demands.

With family loyalty and love being pushed to the test, the future episodes will lay the ground for explosive twists.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and contains spoilers for The Bold and the Beautiful.

Luna makes a move, but Will stays loyal on The Bold and the Beautiful

At Il Giardino, Luna will make a move on Will. Now liberated from her complicated life and ready to live her own, she'll offer to provide a friends-with-benefits relationship.

Luna believes Electra's iciness could work in her favor, and she's hoping to take advantage of Will's frustration in his relationship.

But Will will turn her down. He will remain with Electra despite temptation and view Luna's proposal as a gamble. Although firm in his decision, he will not be able to avoid the unease Luna has caused. Luna, not deterred by rejection, will likely see this as a challenge, rather than a defeat, and will plan her next step on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Deacon makes Sheila choose between him and Luna on The Bold and the Beautiful

Meanwhile, Deacon will place Sheila on her toes with a firm ultimatum. After realizing her growing closeness to Luna, whom Deacon sees as risky, he'll tell her to stay away from her granddaughter or risk losing him. Deacon still lives with the memories of losing his two friends, victims of crimes he attributes to Luna.

Sheila will not accept being cornered. Spoilers report she will not abandon Luna, whom she now regards as "flesh and blood." Sheila will seem to be obeying, but she is likely to go against Deacon's will in secret, still seeing Luna in hiding.

Sheila and Luna map out their next move on The Bold and the Beautiful

Since Sheila defies Deacon's constraints, she and Luna will begin plotting their next move. Both of them are angry with Steffy and the rest of the Forrester family, and this shared outrage will become a binding factor for a brewing scheme.

Sheila is even arranging a new apartment for Luna, signifying a higher degree of investment in her granddaughter's life.

Spoilers indicate that this partnership will be a big threat in the upcoming episodes. Whether Luna wants to play on Will once more or target Electra head-on, Sheila will likely be with her every step of the way.

With them, their next move could turn things around in relationships and create chaos for anyone who stands in their way on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Fans can watch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS.

