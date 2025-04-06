“Steffy is a bully” – The Bold and the Beautiful fans split over her takedown of Hope

In recent episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful, Steffy Forrester’s role in pushing Hope Logan out of Forrester Creations has stirred debate. After Hope’s attempted takeover of the company failed, Steffy soon reasserted her position—shutting the door on Hope’s career and making it clear that personal betrayal had professional consequences.

While some fans feel Steffy’s actions were justified after everything Hope had done, others think she crossed the line and is using her power to humiliate her rival. The fallout has turned into divided opinions online, as one person said:

Others claim that Steffy’s treatment of Hope is intimidation rather than business and implies a pattern of this behavior.

One viewer says both Hope and Steffy are flawed, suggesting Steffy isn’t any better with her own history of cheating and lying.

The Bold and the Beautiful weekly recap (March 31 to April 4, 2025)

The week began with Luna dealing with rejection from Will after she made a move on him at Il Giardino. Sheila encouraged Luna to pursue him anyway, telling her she deserved love and would help her get what she wanted.

Meanwhile, Electra vented to Ivy about Luna’s advances, calling out how uncomfortable she felt knowing Luna offered Will what she wasn’t ready for.

Finn and Steffy agreed that Luna had no place in their lives, especially after being released from prison for killing two men. Taylor joined in, shocked that the justice system let Luna go.

Steffy promised to do everything she could to get her locked back up.

On Tuesday, Sheila and Luna continued bonding while Luna recapped her feelings for Will and mocked Electra. She showed up at Sheila’s apartment and confronted Luna, warning her to stay away from her boyfriend.

Back at Forrester, Finn told Steffy he’d protect their family and wanted nothing to do with Luna or Sheila.

Meanwhile, Hope expresses doubts about Brooke’s loyalty, and Deacon offers his full support as she processes being pushed out by Carter and Ridge.

Wednesday's episode focused on Liam confronting Bill over Luna’s release. Bill defended his decision, claiming Luna wasn’t safe in prison.

Liam said that Bill was pushing him away, and Bill responded by threatening to fire him. Liam quit before Bill could follow through.

Later, Liam accused Bill of abandoning all his principles, asking why he couldn’t just say he loved him. After Bill had walked out of the room, Liam collapsed and hit his head on the coffee table.

On Thursday, Steffy and Ridge talked about Liam’s bond with Bill. Steffy worried about what Liam was going through and decided to go see Bill. Liam, still disoriented and bleeding, stumbled outside and collapsed again.

Steffy arrived at the house, found him unconscious, and called 911. Meanwhile, Brooke tried to convince Ridge to give Hope her job back. Ridge said Hope hadn’t shown any remorse and questioned her motives.

On Friday, Liam was rushed into the ER with a suspected brain bleed. Steffy begged Dr. Grace Buckingham to save him.

At the same time, Hope told Deacon she’d been thinking about Liam and missed how stable he was in her life. The episode ended with Liam flatlining in the ER.

Watch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS.

