The Bold and the Beautiful weekly recap (March 31 to April 4, 2025): Liam flatlines, Luna targets Will, and Hope rejects Brooke

The week of March 31 to April 4, 2025 on The Bold and the Beautiful saw Luna shake the canvas, while Liam’s health took a life-threatening turn. The week opened with Finn and Steffy trying to process the fallout of Luna being revealed as his daughter, while Sheila pushed to keep her new bond with Luna intact.

Ad

At the same time, Luna began aggressively pursuing Will Spencer despite him being in a committed relationship with Electra. Her inappropriate behavior didn’t go unnoticed—Electra confronted her twice, once at Il Giardino and again in Sheila’s apartment, escalating their tension.

Meanwhile, Hope, reeling from being ousted at Forrester Creations, leaned on Deacon and refused to reconcile with Brooke. She blamed her mother for siding with Ridge and the Forresters and admitted she no longer felt at home.

Ad

Trending

Liam had a brutal showdown with Bill over Luna’s release, and after quitting Spencer Publications, he collapsed at Bill’s doorstep.

On Friday, Steffy found him unconscious and rushed him to the hospital, where he later flatlined from an apparent brain bleed. As Kelly waited for her father to arrive for a day out, the rest of the family had no idea Liam’s life was hanging by a thread.

Ad

The Bold and the Beautiful weekly recap (March 31 to April 4, 2025)

The Bold and the Beautiful (Image via CBS)

The Bold and the Beautiful March 31, 2025 recap

Ad

Ridge’s return to Forrester Creations causes immediate tension, especially between Hope and Steffy. Hope feels cornered after being ousted from her line and confronts Carter about his betrayal. Brooke tries to mediate, but Ridge backs Steffy’s decisions.

Meanwhile, Luna, now pardoned, attempts to re-enter society but faces backlash from Electra, who remains protective over Will. Sheila and Deacon argue about Luna’s presence, and Deacon demands she choose between him and her granddaughter.

Ad

Finn struggles with the revelation that Luna is his daughter, while Steffy remains firm that Luna and Sheila need to stay away from their family for good.

The Bold and the Beautiful April 1, 2025 recap

Steffy and Finn agree to cut Luna out of their lives, while Taylor voices frustration over Luna’s pardon. Luna bonds with Sheila and admits she’s interested in Will. Sheila encourages it, but Luna’s visit to Il Giardino stirs trouble.

Ad

Electra confronts Luna at Sheila’s apartment, warning her to stay away from Will.

Luna refuses to back off. Meanwhile, Will tells Electra about Luna’s proposition, which she finds disturbing. At Forrester, Ridge and Steffy discuss Luna’s threat and push Baker for further legal options.

The episode ends with Sheila watching as Luna and Electra’s fight grows more personal and complicated.

The Bold and the Beautiful April 2, 2025 recap

Ad

Liam storms into Bill’s house demanding answers for Luna’s release. Bill stands by his decision, claiming Luna deserves a second chance. Their argument escalates, with Liam furious about Bill prioritizing Luna over his own family. At Forrester, Brooke pleads with Ridge to give Hope her job back.

Ridge refuses, saying Hope still believes she was right. At Il Giardino, Hope vents to Deacon about Carter and Brooke siding with Ridge.

Ad

Electra and Luna argue at Forrester, ending in a physical shove. Will warns Electra to be careful, and Luna tells Sheila she won’t let anyone take her second chance.

The Bold and the Beautiful April 3, 2025 recap

The Bold and the Beautiful (Image via CBS)

Bill and Liam continue arguing. Liam quits Spencer Publications after accusing Bill of abandoning him for Luna. Their argument ends with Liam collapsing and hitting his head.

Ad

Meanwhile, Brooke updates Katie on Hope’s struggles. At Il Giardino, Hope tells Deacon she can’t trust Brooke anymore and considers moving in with him.

Steffy tells Ridge she’s worried about Liam, who she says feels completely alone. Ridge supports Steffy’s decision to keep Luna away from their family.

The episode ends with Liam unconscious on Bill’s floor, and no one aware of the medical emergency unfolding until Steffy decides to go find him.

Ad

The Bold and the Beautiful April 4, 2025 recap

Steffy finds Liam unconscious at Bill’s house and calls 911. He’s taken to the hospital where Dr. Grace Buckingham says he may have suffered a brain bleed. As doctors work on him, Liam flatlines while Steffy watches in horror.

At Forrester, Brooke asks Ridge to show Hope some compassion, but Ridge stands firm, saying Hope never admitted wrongdoing.

Hope confides in Deacon, saying she feels like she’s lost everything. She considers moving into his apartment. At the cliff house, Kelly waits for her father, unaware he’s in critical condition. Finn and Steffy try to stay calm for Kelly’s sake.

Ad

Watch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sayan Sayan is a journalist who specializes in Movies and TV Shows at Sportskeeda. Having been involved with movies since the tender age of nine, Sayan harbors a profound passion for cinema ranging from the pre-Code Hollywood era to contemporary releases. With a keen eye for details that often escape others, Sayan offers unique insights into the intricacies of film and television storytelling. Holding a degree in business, he skillfully blends his cinematic passion with an analytical approach to the financial aspects of the industry. His proficiency in creating compelling content, conducting meticulous research, and collaborating effectively with the editorial team makes him an invaluable asset to the Sportskeeda community. Know More