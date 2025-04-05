Beyond the Gates recap (April 4, 2025): Why did Vanessa finally confront Joey about his mother?

The latest episode of Beyond the Gates, which aired on April 4, 2025, centered around Vanessa confronting Joey about lying about his dead mother, while Dani tried to pull Naomi back from discussing what’s left of her bond with Bill. Nicole rushed to protect Vanessa after Ted shared the real story about Joey’s past.

Vanessa confronted Joey after Nicole told her that his mother had actually died during botched cosmetic surgery, revealing that Joey had lied about buying a house for her. After Nicole learned about Joey’s mother from Ted, she rushed to warn Vanessa. Ted even told her the surgeon left town fearing Joey’s reaction. When Nicole couldn’t reach Vanessa by phone, she found her mid-afternoon rendezvous with Joey at the club.

Vanessa, already suspicious, asked Joey about the truth. Joey admitted his mother had passed and explained his lie. He claimed the house he was “buying for her” was actually for himself but didn’t want to seem weak in front of someone as accomplished as Vanessa.

He called her beautiful and ambitious—the traits he said his late mother lacked. Vanessa told Joey the problem wasn’t his age or his past, it was that he underestimated her. Diego watched the whole thing unfold, catching them holding hands.

Vanessa chose to give Joey another shot. She believed he wasn’t being malicious, just insecure. But she warned him that if he ever messed with her head again, she wouldn’t be so understanding. Whether or not Joey’s version of the truth holds up is still a question mark.

Beyond the Gates: What did Hayley try to do behind Naomi’s back, and how did Naomi shut it down?

A still from Beyond The Gates (Image via CBS)

Hayley met privately with Becky, one of the women involved in the harassment case against Bill. She tried convincing Becky to accept the settlement quietly. Hayley claimed it would help rebuild the firm and offered a future partnership once things cooled down. Becky, still angry that Hayley got the promotion she was fired over, didn’t buy the act.

Hayley admitted the promotion felt wrong in hindsight, but still pushed for a deal. Before Becky could agree, Naomi arrived and saw what Hayley was doing. Naomi told Becky to leave and then confronted Hayley face-to-face. She warned that a judge wouldn’t take kindly to a defendant’s wife trying to pressure a witness into silence.

Hayley said she was just trying to fix things, but Naomi wasn’t convinced. Naomi told her the only way she could make things better was to stay out of it completely. Hayley didn’t argue and walked away, but not before admitting that Naomi and Bill’s fallout was hurting more people than expected. Naomi said the fight wasn’t just personal, it was necessary.

Beyond the Gates: Is Bill's health really declining or is Naomi reading too much into it?

A still from Beyond The Gates (Image via CBS)

During another argument in Bill’s office, he began slurring his words and his hand went numb. Naomi called 911, thinking he might be having a heart attack. Bill stopped her, claiming he was fine. He said it was just his hand and told her to hang up.

Naomi reminded him that constant stress could cause physical issues and that their fighting might actually be affecting him. Bill brushed it off with a joke about Dani not managing to kill him years ago. He assured Naomi this wasn’t a ploy to get her to back off the lawsuit.

Naomi didn’t believe it was, but she told him that if he was serious about wanting to be in her life, then he needed to take care of himself. Despite all their conflict, Naomi still wanted her father alive and present when she took him to court.

Beyond the Gates: Why is Chelsea returning to the runway and how does it help Dani?

A still from Beyond The Gates (Image via CBS)

In Beyond the Gates, Chelsea and Kat brought Dani their first purse prototype, hoping she’d support their launch. Dani loved the design but said she still hadn’t found a replacement model for the upcoming fashion show.

Chelsea surprised them both by offering to walk the runway one last time, but only if she could promote her new handbag during the show. Dani was thrilled, but suspicious. She asked Chelsea if she was going easy on her just because of the recent drama.

Chelsea reassured her this wasn’t pity, it was business. She wanted to exit modeling on her own terms while boosting her brand’s visibility. Kat agreed it was a smart move. Dani called the show organizers and confirmed Chelsea would model, then laughed off their assumption that Dani herself might return to the runway. This gave Dani a chance to focus on Chelsea’s future instead of clinging to the past.

