Beyond the Gates spoilers for the next week from April 7 to 11, 2025

Next week on Beyond the Gates, drama unfolds with shocking revelations. Tyrell is likely to face a humiliating setback, while Leslie plots revenge and Ted protects his family. Dani prepares Chelsea’s farewell fashion show, and Bill flaunts his relationship with Hayley. Meanwhile, Doug's gambling endangers his surgical career, and Ted's past catches up with him, putting his future at risk.

The episodes of Beyond the Gates from last week were packaged with dramatic truths and shocking moments. Bill met Dani to ask her for a favor for Hayley. When Hayley was denied entry at the country club, Bill wanted Dani to get her in. Anita and Vernon feared that Bill might retaliate if Naomi won the case against him.

As tension grew, Vanessa and Joey started flirting with each other. Naomi and Bill engaged in a heated argument regarding the legal case against his firm. When Bill tried to intimidate the three women who had filed a case against him, Naomi told Bill that she would meet him in court, leaving fans wondering what would happen next on the soap opera.

Beyond the Gates spoilers for the episodes from April 7 to 11, 2025

Monday, April 7: Ted tries to protect his family as Leslie plans her vendetta

At the beginning of the week on Beyond the Gates, things are about to get dramatic as Tyrell finds himself in the middle of a crisis when he suffers from a humiliating blow.

On the other hand, Leslie will execute her revenge plan. As she plans her vendetta, Ted attempts to protect his family from the fallout. Fans who have been curious about Leslie's revenge plan, are expected to gain more insights in the following episodes as she proceeds to expose Ted.

Tuesday, April 8: Dani arranges Chelsea's farewell fashion show

As fans already know, Chelsea decided to quit modeling to pursue her dreams. As he prepares to participate in the fashion show for one last time, her mother, Dani, makes arrangements to ensure it is a memorable experience.

While Dani makes arrangements for Chelsea's final fashion show, the Dupree family will come together for an important event. On the other hand, Smitty takes on a new assignment, leaving fans wondering how would Martin react to this news.

Wednesday, April 9: Leslie's actions raise suspicions about Laura

In the middle of the week on Beyond the Gates, Andre will face unexpected pushback from the staff at the hospital. As he continues working on his hospital documentary, it is revealed that not everyone is interested in his project.

Samantha seeks Chelsea's help, hoping that the latter can assist her to become the next big thing in the modeling industry. In a shocking turn of events, Leslie's questionable actions raise suspicions about Laura's recovery. Someone gets suspicious about the connection between Leslie and the accident that landed Laura in the hospital, placing Eva in her position.

Thursday, April 10: Bill and Hayley make a bold appearance at the country club

As the show progresses, Dani is expected to find out about the impact of her past actions as she faces a fallout from losing her charity board seat. Samantha wishes to pursue modeling. However, her desire to become a model sparks a conflict at home.

Later, Bill shows off his union with his new wife, Hayley, at the country club. Bill and Hayley make a bold appearance at the club to make it clear that they are not going to fade into the background, whether the other members of the club like it or not.

Friday, April 11: Ted battles his past to secure his future

By the end of the week on Beyond the Gates, Samantha's desire to become a model pits Dani against Chelsea. Her quest for a modeling manager has an unexpected impact on Chelsea and Dani's fragile relationship.

On the other hand, Doug claims that his gambling has no impact on his work at the hospital. However, his claim is about to be tested as his habit jeopardizes his surgical duties at the hospital. Later, Ted confronts his past. When his past resurfaces and collides with his present, the future of his life and his marriage are on the line.

With dramatic events unraveling and shocking secrets coming to the surface, the CBS soap opera promises a week of high-stakes drama and emotional rollercoasters.

Fans of Beyond the Gates can watch new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount Plus.

