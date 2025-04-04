Beyond The Gates spoilers (April 4): Vanessa falls for Joey’s scheme, Chelsea’s career shifts, and Bill’s fate hangs in balance

CBS's newest soap opera, Beyond the Gates, aired in February 2025 and has already received critical acclaim for its storylines and characters. The show was created by Michele Van Jean and focuses on the lives of the members of the Dupree family, an affluent African-American Black royalty family who live in Fairmont Crest Estates.

Celebrity Dirty Laundry and Soap Hub spoilers for the upcoming April 4, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates reveal that the episode will be filled with dramatic escalations.

Chelsea Hamilton will have a hard time trying to fix her mind on what she wants to do with her career in the future, Nicole will share a huge secret with Vanessa, and Bill will potentially suffer from a heart attack after the meeting with his daughter Naomi.

What to expect on the April 4, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates

In the April 4, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates, spoilers reveal that Chelsea Hamilton will struggle to try to make up her mind regarding her career choices. Recently on the show, she had decided to quit her full-time modelling career, which was managed by her mother, Dani Dupree, and pursue being a designer for purses and handbags while collaborating with Kat.

In the upcoming episode, Chelsea will reconsider quitting modeling, realizing how uncertain her future would be. Though she longed to escape her mother’s control, changing her career path feels overwhelming.

Meanwhile, Nicole will reveal a big secret to Vanessa McBride. Vanessa has been getting close to shady casino owner Joey Armstrong despite Nicole’s warnings. Blinded by infatuation, Vanessa insists Joey is sweeter than people think.

Nicole remained skeptical about Joey's intentions. The plotline revealed that while Joey had been talking to Vanessa under the pretext of wanting to look for a loving home for his elderly mother, in reality, his mother had passed away the year before. Ted, Nicole's husband, had told Nicole about this fact. Spoilers reveal that Nicole will probably tell Vanessa that what Joey had told her was a lie.

Meanwhile, Bill Hamilton's character on Beyond the Gates had been going through a tough time with his lawsuit looming over his head. He had tried to intimidate and lure the three women who had filed the s*xual harassment suit against him by asking them to settle for one million dollars each. However, his daughter Naomi refused to back down and told him that she was not one to be intimidated by his power tactics.

In the previous episode, the two of them had a showdown, and Bill's hand had gotten numb towards the end of their conversation. Spoilers reveal that he could potentially be suffering from a heart attack due to the lawsuit stress, and his health might deteriorate.

Fans can watch Beyond the Gates on CBS and Paramount+.

