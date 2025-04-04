Beyond The Gates recap (April 3, 2025): Vanessa and Joey flirt with each other while Naomi tells Bill that she will meet him in court

CBS's new soap opera, Beyond the Gates, premiered on February 24, 2025, to critical acclaim. Created by Michele Van Jean, the show follows the wealthy Dupree family in the exclusive Fairmont Crest Estates community in Maryland. It explores romance, family feuds, business rivalries, and scandals.

Ad

In the April 3, 2025, episode of Beyond The Gates, drama escalated in Fairmont Crest Estates. Vanessa and Doug had conversations with Joey Armstrong, while Naomi Hamilton Hawthorne and her father, Bill Hamilton, had a huge fight over at the law firm regarding Bill's tactics to try to intimidate the three women who had filed the sexual harassment lawsuit against him.

Everything that happened on the April 3, 2025, episode of Beyond the Gates

On the April 3, 2025, episode of Beyond the Gates, Vanessa McBride and Joey Armstrong met at the Fairmont Crest Estates Country Club and shared an extremely flirtatious conversation. Both of them seemed to insinuate that they found each other attractive and could potentially be intimately involved with each other.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Joey Armstrong started the conversation with Vanessa under the guise of looking for a place for his elderly mother to stay but the plot revealed that it was a lie as his mother had passed the year before. Ted had already informed Nicole of Joey's mother passing away. Hence, Joey's intentions in the potential situation with Vanessa had some ulterior motives, which viewers will find out about as the storyline unfolds.

Ad

Joey could possibly try to get close to Vanessa to try to climb up the social ladder at Fairmont Crest Estates. Since all the residents there considered him to be a criminal and his application at the Country Club had also been denied, he could use Vanessa to try to gain some social traction and be accepted into high society. Meanwhile, Doug's character on Beyond The Gates, continued to gamble.

Doug had recently felt that his luck was going to favor him and he would be able to win his poker games but so far, that premonition had not been proved to be true. On the other hand, Vanessa told Nicole that she and Doug were not in love anymore, but they both still actively cared for one another.

Ad

Ad

The two of them coexisted with each other at their apartment because it made sense logistically. Apart from the ease of the arrangement, neither of them had high stakes in their marriage. Recently, on the show, Bill Hamilton had sneaked into a private meeting with the three women who had filed the lawsuit against him and his law firm and tried to lure them to drop the case.

Bill told them that should they drop it, they would receive a million dollars each, their old jobs back, and Mike Hamilton would cease to work at the firm. Naomi was aware that this was just Bill's tactics to try to suit his gains. In the April 3, 2025, episode, the father and daughter had a confrontation where Bill told Naomi that the only reason why she was pursuing this case was because he had hurt Dani, while Naomi insisted that she would directly meet him at court.

Ad

Ad

Interested viewers can watch Beyond the Gates on CBS and stream episodes on Paramount+.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback