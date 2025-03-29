Beyond the Gates: Complete list of comings and goings in March 2025

Beyond the Gates is CBS's latest addition to the daytime soap lineup, and though it only premiered in February 2025, it's already adopting one of the genre's most cherished traditions: an ever-changing cast. March has been a whirlwind, featuring high-profile new arrivals, emotional goodbyes, surprise recasts, and surprise guest stars.

Set in Washington, D.C., Beyond the Gates delivers high drama and explosive twists as it follows the lives of the Dupree, Hamilton, Hawthorne, and Richardson families.

In just a few weeks, the show has become a must-watch for soapies hooked on complex love interests and complex relationships. The following is the inside scoop on all the major cast changes in March 2025.

Complete list of comings and goings in March 2025 on Beyond the Gates

Recasts and New Arrivals

1) Keith D. Robinson as Dr. Ted Richardson (Recast)

The most talked-about casting change this month is the recast of Ted Richardson. Originally played by Maurice Johnson, the role is now played by actor and singer Keith D. Robinson.

Known for his roles in Dreamgirls, Fat Albert, and A Million Little Things, Robinson assumes the role of Nicole's (Daphnée Duplaix) smooth husband and the father of Martin and Kat. He will make his on-screen debut in May.

2) Darryl W. Handy as Detective Marcel Malone

Handy has joined Beyond the Gates as Jacob Hawthorne's (Jibre Hordges) new detective partner. Marcel, who is a hard-boiled, tough detective, is already causing controversy among viewers.

His tense working relationship with Jacob gives a gritty texture to the series' crime subplot. Handy's previous credits include Better Call Saul, NCIS: New Orleans, and Lady and the Tramp.

3) Jon Lindstrom as Joey Armstrong

Soap stalwart Jon Lindstrom was the major March acquisition. He plays Joey, a smooth casino owner with a dubious history and more dubious ventures. His chemistry with Vanessa McBride (Lauren Buglioli) is something to watch, especially as her husband, Doug, becomes embroiled in the culture of gambling addiction.

4) Cady McClain as Pamela Curtis

Emmy-winner Cady McClain plays Pamela, the best friend of Dani Dupree (Karla Mosley). The two are already getting into trouble, and there is much more to come. McClain's prior credits include Days of Our Lives, The Young and the Restless, and All My Children.

5) Jaden Lucas Miller & Najah Jackson as Tyrell and Samantha Richardson

Teen brothers Martin and Smitty's wards are the teen siblings. Tyrell's drama and on/off relationship with Samantha are leading innovative youth-based narratives. They premiered on March 12.

6) Karen Huger (Guest Appearance)

The Real Housewives of Potomac star Karen Huger appeared in a promo trailer, appearing as herself. Huger's cameo is quick but flashy, a nod to the glamorous, D.C.-centered backdrop.

Exits

1) Maurice Johnson as Dr. Ted Richardson

Maurice Johnson portrayed Ted when the show debuted but will be exiting by the end of April.

Despite fan speculation about off-camera drama, Johnson shot down rumors of tension with co-star Duplaix as "BS." His character influenced some of the early storylines, particularly the Ted-Leslie-Eva love triangle, and he'll remain on for 30+ more episodes.

2) Nischelle Turner as Linda (Guest Star)

The host of Entertainment Tonight had a brief cameo as a reporter who interviewed the Duprees. Her cameo was a delightful meta wink, but her stint at Fairmont Crest has already concluded on Beyond the Gates.

Fans can watch episodes of Beyond the Gates on CBS.

