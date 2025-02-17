What role is Jon Lindstrom playing on Beyond the Gates? Details explored as actor joins new soap opera’s cast

CBS announced that the network would be releasing its new soap opera called Beyond The Gates which is all set to premiere on American daytime television on February 24, 2025. The soap created by Michele Van Jean, is based on the theme of an affluent African-American family who lives inside the gated community premises of Fairmont Estates in Maryland, Washington DC.

Veteran actor Jon Lindstrom, who is a four-time nominee for the prestigious Daytime Emmy Awards, announced that he would be joining the cast and crew production of Beyond The Gates as the character of Joey Armstrong.

Beyond The Gates is centered around the lives of the members of the Dupree family, with Anita Dupree and Vernon Dupree, the matriarch and the patriarch, being the central figures.

Details about Jon Lindstrom's role as Joey Armstrong on Beyond the Gates explored

Jon Linstrom's role as Joel Armstrong will premiere when Beyond The Gates starts airing on February 24, 2025. Jon spoke to Michael Fariman TV (published February 16) and described the life of his character Joey.

"Joey comes from the other side of the tracks. He has fought his way up in many ways, but he’s never lost his charm. Joey runs a casino, which, if you’ve ever been inside a casino, you know, a casino is kind of like what a bar is to an alcoholic. So, people can get into a lot of trouble around Joey, and Joey doesn’t like trouble," he said.

Joey's character on the show will be of an entrepreneur who would be shown alongside the Dupree's on Fairmont Estates. Jon Lindstrom and the creator of the show Michele have been friends for a very long time. He shared that his favorite part of joining the show was that he got to work alongside her, someone he considered the best in the business.

Jon explained that his experience so far working with the production had been great and having co-actors who cared about creating something groundbreaking made him feel special to be able to play Joey. He mentioned that the studio where the soap was being shot in Atlanta was great and he looked forward to seeing what the character's storyline had in store for him.

Jon Lindstrom has been seen before on General Hospital, playing the twin storyline of Kevin Collins and Ryan Chamberlain, and on As The World Turns as Craig Montgomery, which earned him critical acclaim and several accolades. The actor opened up about how special Beyond The Gates was, given that it is the first soap opera to premiere in almost 25 years.

He also credited the success of his former characters Kevin and Ryan to Michele, who had written and worked alongside the writing team on General Hospital to create them.

The central storyline of Beyond The Gates

As per the trailer and the preview videos of the show, Anita and Vernon Dupree are the parents of two children, Dani Dupree and Nicole Dupree. Dani, who is currently a stay-at-home mom caring for her children and a former model, was shown struggling to deal with the fact that her ex-husband Bill had an affair with Hayley, a paralegal.

Nicole Dupree is an extremely accomplished psychiatrist. Anita and Vernon are dedicated to making sure that the legacy and status of their family as Black royalty is untarnished despite ongoing scandals and feuds at Fairmont Estates.

Interested viewers can watch Beyond The Gates on CBS from February 24, 2025, and stream episodes on Paramount+.

