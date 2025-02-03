Where to watch Beyond The Gates? All streaming options explored

CBS' Beyond The Gates is an upcoming soap opera created by Michele Van Jean. The show revolves around an affluent African-American Black family, the Dupree family, who live inside Fairmont Crest Estates in Maryland, Washington DC. The storyline is set to follow their equations and feuds with each other.

Beyond The Gates is all set to go on air on February 24, 2025, on CBS Network. The episodes will also be available to stream on Paramount+ the next day.

The first full-length trailer of the soap released by CBS revealed many themes and plots that the show will explore. The trailer introduces the setting of the soap in Fairmont Crest Estates and the family that lives inside the gated community. It also gave a glimpse of many characters of the Dupree family.

Trending

Beyond The Gates: Where to watch the upcoming soap opera series

Beyond The Gates will go on air from February 24, 2025. All United States residents can stream the episodes a day after they air on the SHOWTIME plan of Paramount+, which can be availed for $12.99 a month. The episodes can also be streamed on FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, and YouTube TV.

In case both CBS and Paramount+ are unavailable, resorting to a virtual private network connection could help with streaming the soap opera.

Cast and other details of Beyond the Gates explored

Beyond The Gates has revealed the cast members who will portray the high society characters of Fairmont Crest Estates. Tamara Tunie plays Anita Dupree, the matriarch and leader of the Dupree family. Clifton Davis portrays the character of Vernon Dupree, a retired senator for the United States of America who is also an activist for the civil rights movement.

Karla Mosley essays the role of Dani Dupree, a former model who takes care of her children with fierce affection. The trailer preview video of the soap shows Dani finding out about her former husband Bill's affair with Hayley and struggling to cope with the emotional consequences of the news. Resorting to rage, she breaks mugs and throws all the things on Bill's desk on the floor with a gold-plated club.

Daphnee Duplaix plays the role of Doctor Nicole Dupree, who is an extremely successful psychiatrist. Both Dani and Nicole are Vernon and Anita's children.

The show will mainly focus on themes of business rivalry, familial equations and feuds, romantic entanglements, and dramatic scandals. The Dupree family, considered to be Black royalty, tries to keep their family close and safe from harm's way.

Beyond The Gates is produced through a collaboration between CBS Television Network and NAACP. Michele Van Jean, the writer for The Bold and The Beautiful, is the creator and the creative director of the show. It is the first new daytime soap opera to air in the United States in almost 25 years and the first Black daytime soap since Generations, which aired from 1989 to 1991.

Interested viewers can watch the show on CBS and stream episodes on Paramount+.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback