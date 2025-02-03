Beyond The Gates episode 1 preview: Dani Dupree's rage and Anita and Victor's resolve to protect their family

CBS is all set to release its new soap called Beyond The Gates in late February 2025. Beyond the Gates was created by Michele Van Jean and is a story that revolves around an affluent African-American family who live inside Fairmont Estates in Maryland, Washington DC. The main family on the show is the Dupree family, and the matriarch and patriarch are Anita Dupree and Vernon Dupree.

The first full-length trailer preview released by CBS of the new and upcoming soap shed light on the storylines that the plot will explore. Beyond The Gates is all set to premiere on February 24, 2025. The trailer introduced viewers to the setting of the soap in Fairmont Crest Estates and the family that lives inside the gated community. The trailer also introduced many characters of the Dupree family.

What do we know so far from the preview of the first episodes of Beyond The Gates?

The preview video showed a luxury car entering Fairmont Crest Estates as a voice echoed that this family, referring to the Dupree family, will make history. The gated community is located in a private community situated in a Maryland suburb.

In the video, Dani Dupree, the daughter of Anita and Vernon Dupree, seemed to be extremely flustered regarding the ongoing events in her life. It was revealed that she was still struggling to come to terms with the fact that her former partner and husband, Bill, had an affair with a paralegal called Hayley.

Dani was extremely unsettled and agitated, and she threw mugs and destroyed desks while making revenge plans for Bill's misdeeds. Dani threw all the things kept on Bill's desk on the floor with one clean sweep of a gold-plated golf club.

From what could be gathered from the trailer and preview videos of CBS's Beyond The Gates, the patriarch of the family is Vernon Dupree, whose character is played by veteran actor Clifton Davis. Vernon is dedicated to protecting his family from harm's way by hook or crook and is a retired senator working for the United States of America. He is also driven to work towards the civil rights movement.

Vernon Dupree's character is married to Anita Dupree, a headstrong and intelligent matriarch, played by Tamara Tunie. The couple lives with Dani and Nicole, their two adult daughters, in their lavish and sprawling estate at Fairmont Crest. The entire Dupree family is considered to be Black royalty.

In the video, Dani was also shown slapping her former husband, Bill, in a fit of rage after discovering his two-timing secrets about his infidelity. Anita Dupree's character exclaimed to her entire family that she was very proud of all that they had accomplished, but they needed to maintain their status and continue to rule the estate.

Viewers are excited to watch Anita and Vernon's partnership in making sure every member of the family sticks together as soon as Beyond The Gates goes on air. The themes of the show will most likely focus on family politics, dramatic encounters, scandals, romantic entanglements, and relationship drama.

Interested viewers can watch Beyond The Gates on CBS from February 24, 2025, and stream episodes a day later on Paramount+.

