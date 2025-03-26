Is Maurice Johnson leaving Beyond the Gates? Actor's exit from the new soap explained

Beyond the Gates is a new CBS soap opera that debuted on February 24, 2025. The show is recasting Maurice Johnson's role, who portrayed the character of Dr. Ted Richardson.

Beyond the Gates is a brand new addition to the list of soap operas in over 25 years with an all-black-centric cast. The show revolves around the complex lives of the Dupree Family from Fairmont Crest, one of the most luxurious gated societies in D.C.

Deadline Magazine first confirmed the recasting of Maurice Johnson's character, Ted Richardson, on the daytime soap opera Beyond the Gates. Deadline announced Maurice's departure from the show and reported that he would be replaced by Keith D. Robinson.

More about Maurice Johnson from Beyond the Gates

Beyond the Gates star Maurice Johnson is an American actor born on February 10, 1979, in Augusta, Georgia, United States. The actor is 6 feet 1 inch tall and got a football scholarship to Albany State University, where he graduated with a degree in Speech and Theatre. Maurice's parents are nurses, but he developed a fondness for acting when he did his first play, Diary of Black Men.

The actor has appeared in several other projects, like Chicago Fire, The Catch, Nashville, Vampire Diaries, Good Girls, and others. The actor debuted in the Joyful Noise (2012) movies. The actor has also been a part of movies like Billionaire, Boys Club, Titanic 666, Farm to Fork to Love, and others.

The reason behind Maurice's departure from the soap opera remains unclear. However, the actor shared a post on X about how fans have 30+ episodes more before he is out of the show and is replaced by actor Keith Robinson.

Ted Richardson's storyline on Beyond the Gates

Maurice plays the character of Dr. Ted Richardson on the daytime soap opera, who is a high-profile plastic surgeon with a shady past. Ted is married to Dr. Nikole Dupree, a psychologist. Together, the on-screen couple has two children, Martin Richardson, an aspiring President, and Katherine Richardson, an entrepreneur.

Ted is a loving father, dedicated doctor, and loyal partner. However, he has not always been loyal. He had a one-night stand with Leslie, which resulted in Leslie getting pregnant. He had paid her off to take care of the matter, but instead, she decided to have the baby and is now back to destroy him.

However, her unknown daughter, Eva, thinks otherwise. Eva connected with Ted, and she saw Ted as a noble man always out to help others. She had planned to get a paternity test to confirm her father, but her mother, Leslie, manipulated her plans.

More about Keith D. Robinson

Keith D. Robinson is an American actor and singer born on January 17, 1976, in Louisville, Kentucky, United States. The actor debuted his career in 2001 with a TV Movie, The Princess & the Marine, playing Robin. He has been a part of other projects like Dear John, Fat Albert, Dreamgirls, and many more.

The actor is now set to play the character of Dr. Ted Richardson on the CBS daytime soap opera Beyond the Gates.

Fans of the show can catch the latest episodes on CBS Network and Paramount Plus.

