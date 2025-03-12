Beyond the Gates spoilers: Leslie doubts Eva’s loyalty, Ashley gets caught, and Joey’s dark game begins

As the drama in Fairmont Crest intensifies, Wednesday's Beyond the Gates installment guarantees shocking twists and surprises. Leslie Thomas has spent years orchestrating what she has gotten away with regarding her bad history with the Richardson family. Still, Eva Thomas is now perceiving things very differently.

Ashley Morgan and Andre Richardson's budding relationship has been messy since they gave birth in an elevator, and Derek Baldwin is becoming increasingly suspicious of their association.

At the same time, Joey Armstrong has been playing on Doug McBride's addiction to gambling, pulling him further into a scheme of lies. Relationships will be strained, secrets will be revealed, and sinister schemes will form, making for another intense episode with plenty of suspense and drama.

Leslie doubts Eva's loyalty on Beyond the Gates

Leslie Thomas has been nursing a grudge against the Richardson family for a long time and has spun a tale that reflects poorly on them. Nevertheless, her daughter, Eva Thomas, is beginning to develop her views.

With Eva now hanging out with Ted Richardson and his family, she is starting to doubt the story her mother always claimed was the truth. This new insight is going to make Eva come into conflict with Leslie.

The strain will come to a head as Leslie confronts Eva about her loyalty. Eva is already growing restless about what her mother is doing, specifically after the staged car accident where Laura was involved and Leslie swore on her life that she had no hand in it.

Eva will decide whether to defy her mother's retelling of the past or if Leslie will succeed in solidifying her control and preventing Eva from turning back.

Ashley gets caught in an awkward moment on Beyond the Gates

Ashley Morgan finds herself attracted to Andre Richardson after their unforgettable ride delivering a baby together in an elevator. The emotional connection they have is becoming stronger, but Ashley's boyfriend, firefighter Derek Baldwin, is starting to notice—and he doesn't like what he sees.

Ashley and Andre will be caught up in another dramatic moment, but Derek will arrive at exactly the worst time. Though Ashley and Andre have not made any forbidden choices yet, clearly there is a very strong chemistry between them.

The reaction from Derek will ratchet things up and might get Ashley to make a tough decision regarding her life.

Joey's dark game begins on Beyond the Gates

Joey Armstrong is playing a deadly game, and Doug McBride is his newest pawn. With Doug's love of gambling, Joey is playing on the situation for all its worth by settling Doug's debts.

But this is not done out of generosity—it's done to gain control over Doug. Joey's plot is soon going to turn black as he coaxes Doug into a high-roller backroom game.

Blinded by desperation, Doug is still convinced that Joey is his friend who intends to assist him. But little does Doug know, Joey's intentions are way bigger, and Doug is nothing but a mere pawn in Joey's game.

Doug will have to confront the cruel reality of things before he goes deeper into Joey's web on Beyond the Gates.

Other developments on Beyond the Gates

Vanessa McBride is also soon to be faced with a complicated situation, as her affair with her fitness trainer Diego is proving to be more of a headache than it's worth.

Diego's jealousy is beginning to emerge, making him a threat to Vanessa. She will have to choose if she can end this before it gets out of hand. In the meantime, Martin Richardson is laser-focused on his political pursuits, while his husband, Bradley "Smitty" Smith, is not about to resume a career in journalism.

The two have had clashes, but their episode here will find them hammering out an agreement. They will see which compromise allows them to preserve their marriage even with their respective career aspirations.

Fans can watch Beyond the Gates on CBS.

