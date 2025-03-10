Beyond the Gates spoilers: Leslie's deadly game, Dani's confession bombshell, and Doug's life on the line

The latest episode of the CBS soap opera, Beyond the Gates, is set to air on March 10, 2025. The spoilers for the upcoming episodes reveal Leslie's intention to execute a deadly plan, shaking things up in Fairmont Crest. As Dani makes a shocking confession, Doug finds himself in the middle of a difficult situation.

In the recent episodes, Beyond the Gates has delivered dramatic events and shocking revelations, further complicating the storyline of the soap opera. Leslie revealed a secret about Eva while Ashley and Andre joined forces to help a patient.

The Dupree family arranged a press conference to clear the air about Dani pulling out a gun.

In the meantime, Dani confronted Hayley, while Andre decided to stir things at Ashley and Derek's date night.

Later, Eva tried her best to establish a connection with Ted. With relationships at stake and tensions rising high, fans are eager to see what happens next.

Beyond the Gates first premiered on February 24, 2025. The soap opera follows the rich and powerful Dupree family that lives in a prestigious gated community in the Maryland suburb near Washington, D.C.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

Beyond the Gates: Leslie plans a dangerous game while Dani's confession shocks everyone

In Monday's episode, airing on March 10, 2025, Leslie plans a dangerous game. After coming face to face with Ted, she visits Fairmont Crest to settle a score. She finally tells Eva that Ted is her real father.

Fans of the show are aware that Leslie has gone to great lenghts to ensure the smooth execution of her deadly plan.

Previously, Leslie ran Laura off the road so that Eva could get a job as Nicole's new assistant. Eva is extremely shocked after she meets Ted. When Leslie comes in front of Ted, fans wonder whether Ted will be able to recognize her, or has she disguised herself well enough.

Viewers can look forward to witnessing a dramatic moment, but there is no concerete information whether Ted will realize who she really is.

Meanwhile, Dani has had a lot going on since she pulled out a gun at Bill and Hayley's wedding. Previously, she attended the press conference to control the damage and confronted Hayley yet again.

In a shocking turn of events, Dani broke her promise and got involved in a one-night stand with Andre twice.

Dani finally makes a confession that drops like a bombshell in Fairmont Crest. With the current ongoings, fans wonder whether Dani makes a confession to Andre, or is it something else she needs to get off her chest.

However, the long-anticipated confession made by Dani is set to complicate the plot dynamics even further.

Naomi confronts Jacob while the later feels guilty for not arresting Dani. Therefore, to ease his guilt, he arrests Dani for shooting a bullet at Bill and Hayley's wedding. Jacob's latest move is expected to heat things up between the important players.

Beyond the Gates: Doug finds himself in the middle of a crisis

In the storyline of Beyond the Gates, fans are aware of Doug having a problem with gambling. Surprisingly, he has hidden his gambling habit from Vanessa. However, it seems that he has overextended himself and made a shady deal with Joey.

Doug realizes that Joey is not someone he would like to mess with. His life is on the line when he finds himself in the middle of a difficult situation.

As he struggles to get himself out of the crisis, fans wonder whether it has something to do with his gambling problem.

Besides anticipating the upcoming twists and turns, fans are eager to find out how things turn out for Doug. Additionally, with the latest developments in the storyline, fans of the show await how the people in Fairmont Crest react to Dani's shocking confession.

Catch the new episodes of Beyond the Gates on CBS and Paramount Plus.

